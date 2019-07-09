Monster Energy Cup

Points Leaders

Through July 7

1. Joey Logano 700

2. Kyle Busch 682

3. Kevin Harvick 625

4. Brad Keselowski 613

5. Martin Truex Jr. 597

6. Denny Hamlin 588

7. Chase Elliott 585

8. Kurt Busch 564

9. Alex Bowman 534

10. Aric Almirola 512

11. Ryan Blaney 508

12. William Byron 498

13. Jimmie Johnson 474

14. Kyle Larson 473

15. Clint Bowyer 444

16. Ryan Newman 443

17. Daniel Suarez 440

18. Erik Jones 430

19. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 398

20. Paul Menard 390

XFINITY

Points Leaders

Through July 5

1. Tyler Reddick 718

2. Christopher Bell 642

3. Cole Custer 637

4. Austin Cindric 599

5. Justin Allgaier 573

6. Noah Gragson 526

7. John Hunter Nemechek 504

8. Justin Haley 501

9. Michael Annett 500

10. Chase Briscoe 498

11. Brandon Jones 438

12. Ryan Sieg 435

13. Gray Gaulding 343

14. Brandon Brown 310

15. Jeremy Clements 299

16. Ray Black II 250

17. Garrett Smithley 244

18. Josh Williams 235

19. Stephen Leicht 220

20. B.J. McLeod 200

Gander Outdoor Truck

Points Leaders

Through June 28

1. Grant Enfinger 520

2. Stewart Friesen 468

3. Brett Moffitt 467

4. Matt Crafton 458

5. Ben Rhodes 422

6. Harrison Burton 409

7. Austin Hill 406

8. Todd Gilliland 364

9. Sheldon Creed 359

10. Johnny Sauter 345

11. Tyler Dippel 249

12. Spencer Boyd 217

13. Jordan Anderson 215

14. Brennan Poole 205

15. Tyler Ankrum 204

16. Gus Dean 191

17. Austin Wayne Self 185

18. Anthony Alfredo 155

19. Natalie Decker 148

20. Jennifer Jo Cobb 130

