Monster Energy Cup
Points Leaders
Through July 7
1. Joey Logano 700
2. Kyle Busch 682
3. Kevin Harvick 625
4. Brad Keselowski 613
5. Martin Truex Jr. 597
6. Denny Hamlin 588
7. Chase Elliott 585
8. Kurt Busch 564
9. Alex Bowman 534
10. Aric Almirola 512
11. Ryan Blaney 508
12. William Byron 498
13. Jimmie Johnson 474
14. Kyle Larson 473
15. Clint Bowyer 444
16. Ryan Newman 443
17. Daniel Suarez 440
18. Erik Jones 430
19. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 398
20. Paul Menard 390
XFINITY
Points Leaders
Through July 5
1. Tyler Reddick 718
2. Christopher Bell 642
3. Cole Custer 637
4. Austin Cindric 599
5. Justin Allgaier 573
6. Noah Gragson 526
7. John Hunter Nemechek 504
8. Justin Haley 501
9. Michael Annett 500
10. Chase Briscoe 498
11. Brandon Jones 438
12. Ryan Sieg 435
13. Gray Gaulding 343
14. Brandon Brown 310
15. Jeremy Clements 299
16. Ray Black II 250
17. Garrett Smithley 244
18. Josh Williams 235
19. Stephen Leicht 220
20. B.J. McLeod 200
Gander Outdoor Truck
Points Leaders
Through June 28
1. Grant Enfinger 520
2. Stewart Friesen 468
3. Brett Moffitt 467
4. Matt Crafton 458
5. Ben Rhodes 422
6. Harrison Burton 409
7. Austin Hill 406
8. Todd Gilliland 364
9. Sheldon Creed 359
10. Johnny Sauter 345
11. Tyler Dippel 249
12. Spencer Boyd 217
13. Jordan Anderson 215
14. Brennan Poole 205
15. Tyler Ankrum 204
16. Gus Dean 191
17. Austin Wayne Self 185
18. Anthony Alfredo 155
19. Natalie Decker 148
20. Jennifer Jo Cobb 130
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.