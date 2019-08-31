Jimmie Johnson knows he’s staring down the wrong kind of history when he lines up at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina.
The seven-time NASCAR champion is 18th in the standings heading into the Southern 500, two spots and a huge 26 points out of NASCAR’s 16-team playoffs — a grid Johnson has made since the postseason started in 2004.
While the fire still burns for the 43-year-old driver, Johnson must confront an 83-race winless streak, a crew chief in the job just over a month and only two chances left in the regular season to keep his playoff run intact.
“I want to get out there and earn another victory and earn my way into these playoffs,” Johnson said. “That’s what we’re all here for.”
Johnson’s road the past couple of seasons since his final title in 2016 has been rocky. His last win came in Dover in June 2017, an interminable drought for someone tied for sixth in career victories with 83. And with retirements of his Hendrick Motorsports dream-team teammates of Jeff Gordon in 2015 and Dale Earnhardt Jr. in 2017 have come the whispers about how long Johnson should continue.
“I would like to see him just win to shut everyone up, I guess,” said racing rival Kyle Larson, a Johnson fan growing up.
Johnson would have to best some of the hottest drivers to do it.
Denny Hamlin, winless in 2018, has had a big bounce-back season and seems to be peaking as the playoffs approach. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver has won four times this year, including at Pocono and Bristol the past four events. Hamlin’s looking for more at Darlington.
“We want to win as many races as I can, especially after not winning last year,” Hamlin said. “We want to take advantage of every single opportunity we can to win. Certainly over the last eight weeks, when we consider our best finishing potential, it’s all been a streak of ones.”
Hamlin starts ninth Sunday night. William Byron, Johnson’s Hendrick teammate, won the pole, his fourth of the season. Byron also joins Hall of Famers Fireball Roberts and Bill Elliott as the only NASCAR drivers to win poles for three of the circuit’s crown jewel events — Daytona 500, Coca-Cola 600, Southern 500 — in the same season.
Brad Keselowski, defending Southern 500 champ, starts second, followed by Kyle Larson, Kurt Busch, Daniel Suarez.
Johnson gained some confidence by finishing sixth in qualifying, his third best showing this season.
“We need to have a lot of things go right to win. I think we’re closing the gap to the frontrunners,” Johnson said. “We’re definitely doing it.”
Johnson is signed with Hendrick through 2020 and acknowledged he was closer to the end of his career than the beginning.
Johnson relied on patience and deft driving touch early in career.
“Now, where I am,” he said in Charlotte last May, “I don’t have that luxury any longer, if I want eight, nine (championships) or more wins.”
Owner Rick Hendrick apparently agreed. The team changed Johnson’s crew chief to Cliff Daniels from Kevin Meendering a month ago. Daniels was the race engineer for Johnson’s car during the 2016 championship season and the driver sees the relationship jelling since the switch.
He’s hopeful, though, that work put in during NASCAR’s off week will help things turn at two tracks where he’s had success. Johnson had the fifth fastest time in the opening practice at Darlington on Friday.
“I think this weekend it’s shown off the truck that our cars (have) more details put into them on the No. 48 car,” Johnson said. “And our guys had enough time to get the Indy stuff really dialed in.”
Crossing the finish line in front has been much harder to do.
No matter what happens the next two races, Johnson knows he and his crew will keep working with the same effort as always had.
“So that’s where I find my peace,” he said.
FORMULA 1: Charles Leclerc hopes to make it third time lucky from pole position and finally give Ferrari its first win of a difficult season in the Belgian Grand Prix on Sunday.
He qualified comfortably ahead of teammate Sebastian Vettel on Saturday in a dominant weekend so far for Ferrari. Leclerc beat his own leading time to finish .748 seconds clear of Vettel and .763 ahead of five-time world champion Lewis Hamilton.
“It obviously feels amazing,” Leclerc said. “The gap is quite big today, but it doesn’t mean it will be like that tomorrow.”
Still, it was another impressive performance from Leclerc, adding to his poles in Bahrain and Austria. He won neither race, hit by a sudden engine failure when seemingly coasting to victory in Bahrain, and then out-muscled late on at Spielberg by a rampaging Max Verstappen.
Although Leclerc is in his first season with Ferrari, and only his second in F1, he leads four-time champion Vettel 3-1 in pole positions this year and has out-qualified his senior colleague in six straight races since Vettel’s pole in Canada.
“I have made some changes in qualifying,” Leclerc said. “I definitely feel the difference and feel it’s going the right way.”
Hamilton, F1’s record holder with 87 poles, rates Leclerc highly.
“Charles did an exceptional job,” Hamilton said. “He’s been so quick all weekend.”
Ferrari has looked significantly faster than Mercedes in terms of straight-line speed on F1’s longest track at 7 kilometers (4.3 miles), placing 1-2 in all three practice sessions and all three sections of qualifying. Leclerc beat Vettel in five of those, although cooler conditions expected for Sunday’s race could negate some of Ferrari’s speed advantage.
The most famed team in motorsport desperately needs a win.
Ferrari’s last was by former driver Kimi Raikkonen’s at the United States GP last October; while Vettel’s last was on this track last year. There have been 20 GPs without one since for the German driver, who has led and lost the past two F1 championships to Hamilton following clumsy errors.
This time it was Hamilton making a surprisingly sloppy mistake, mangling his Mercedes when crashing under no pressure in the third and final practice earlier Saturday.
Hamilton almost had another incident in qualifying when he narrowly avoided bumping into his teammate Valtteri Bottas, who starts the race from fourth on the grid.
Hamilton felt he needed to apologize to his team after his rare crash. The runaway championship leader lost control coming out of the Fanges chicane, veering left at full speed into the protective tire barriers and crumpling the nose of his car.
“It was a terrible session for me when you know how hard these guys work to build a car,” said Hamilton, who leads second-place Bottas by 62 points in the standings. “I was just trying to pay them back with a good qualifying session.”
- French driver Anthoine Hubert died in a Formula Two accident at the Belgian Grand Prix.
The 22-year-old Hubert died following an estimated 160 mph collision on Lap 2 at the high-speed Spa-Francorchamps track, which earlier Saturday saw qualifying for Sunday’s Formula One race.
Hubert raced for the British-owned Arden team.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.