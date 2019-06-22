Colton Herta became the youngest pole winner in IndyCar history Saturday, topping qualifying at Road America in Elkhart Lake with a lap of 1 minute, 42.9920 seconds on the 4.014-mile circuit.
At 19 years, 83 days, Herta broke the mark of 20 years, 90 days set by Graham Rahal in 2009 at St. Petersburg.
Not bad for a driver who “hated” the way his car was handling in the first practice session of the weekend.
“We were near the back,” Herta said. “But there hasn’t been a race track that we’ve gone to that I haven’t felt comfortable with the race car or the qualifying car. I knew we could get there if we put our heads down and got to it.”
Herta, the son of former IndyCar driver Bryan Herta, raced to his first career victory in Austin, Texas, this year. The pole also was the first for Harding-Steinbrenner Racing, the team co-owned by George Steinbrenner IV, grandson of the late New York Yankees owner.
“There have been very few guys in my career that have come along that were as young as him, No. 1, but No. 2, in as good of a position as he is,” Rahal said. “I don’t think I’ve ever seen anybody in that position and so he’s done an excellent job fulfilling that, taking advantage of it and making it happen. Which says a lot, right? Because there’s guys who can go in good equipment and can’t get it done.”
Alexander Rossi will start second Sunday, followed by Will Power, Josef Newgarden, Rahal and Takuma Sato.
Andretti Autosport has a technical alliance with Herta’s Harding-Steinbrenner team — so, with Rossi starting second, Andretti technically swept the front row on Saturday.
“To me the Andretti cars are the best cars this year, best cars everywhere,” Rahal said. “It’s impressive. It’s really impressive when you look at the six of them, however many there are. Feels like 30 of them.”
NASCAR CUP SERIES: Not even a change in the course layout could halt Kyle Larson’s qualifying dominance on his home track.
Larson won the NASCAR Cup Series pole at Sonoma Raceway in Sonoma, Calif., for the third consecutive year on Saturday, easily navigating the return of the Carousel turn to the wine country course.
Larson reached an average lap speed of 95.712 mph in his Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet to earn his first pole of the season. William Byron was second for Hendrick Motorsports, barely behind Larson at 95.669 mph, making an all-Chevy front row Sunday.
Larson was fastest in practice Friday, and he set the track qualifying record in the opening round. He kept it up to win his eighth career pole, excelling again at Sonoma despite the addition of the Carousel turn, which hasn’t featured in a NASCAR race at Sonoma since 1997 — when Larson was 4 years old.
The Sacramento-area native won the pole at Sonoma in each of the past two seasons, yet has never finished better than 12th in five previous drives on the twisting road course. Larson tied the pole record of Ricky Rudd, who won it three straight times at Sonoma from 1990-92.
Joey Logano was third, with Chase Elliott and Daniel Suarez rounding out the top five.
Six of the top 12 qualifiers are in Chevys, albeit just three of the top nine. Hendrick got all four of its drivers into the final round, with Jimmie Johnson qualifying 11th and Alex Bowman in 12th.
Kevin Harvick, who finished second at Sonoma last year, qualified in 23rd. Brad Keselowski was 22nd, and Kurt Busch came in 16th.
FORMULA 1: Lewis Hamilton again peaked when it mattered to clinch a record-extending 86th career pole position at the French Grand Prix.
It was a completely different story for Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel, who qualified only seventh in a race he needs to win to get his increasingly fading Formula One title challenge somehow back to relevancy.
At the same stage last season, Vettel led the championship by one point ahead of Hamilton coming into this race. Now Hamilton is leading with Vettel trailing him by 62 points in third place.
Hamilton, the defending champion, is chasing his sixth world title and has won five of the seven races this season.
Hamilton again surged at the end of qualifying, finishing 0.286 seconds ahead of Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas, who was quickest in the first two sections of qualifying and earlier topped the third and final practice.
Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc placed third with Red Bull’s Max Verstappen fourth.
