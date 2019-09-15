NASCAR XFINITY SERIES
RHINO PRO TRUCK OUTFITTERS 300
Saturday's results
Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Las Vegas, Nevada
Lap Length 1.5 miles
Start position in parentheses
1. (4) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 200; 2. (2) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 200; 3. (6) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 200; 4. (1) Cole Custer, Ford, 200; 5. (3) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 200;
6. (36) Noah Gragson‥, Chevrolet, 200; 7. (16) Gray Gaulding, Chevrolet, 199; 8. (13) John Hunter Nemechek‥, Chevrolet, 199; 9. (15) Riley Herbst(i), Toyota, 199; 10. (8) Elliott Sadler, Chevrolet, 199;
11. (7) Chase Briscoe‥, Ford, 199; 12. (5) Austin Cindric, Ford, 199; 13. (11) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 199; 14. (22) Ryan Truex, Chevrolet, 199; 15. (10) Justin Haley‥, Chevrolet, 199;
16. (17) Brandon Brown‥, Chevrolet, 198; 17. (37) Alex Labbe, Chevrolet, 198; 18. (29) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, 198; 19. (20) Ray Black II, Chevrolet, 197; 20. (12) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 197;
21. (23) Stephen Leicht, Chevrolet, 197; 22. (21) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, 196; 23. (26) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 196; 24. (24) Matt Mills, Chevrolet, 195; 25. (18) Tommy Joe Martins, Toyota, 194;
26. (30) David Starr, Chevrolet, 194; 27. (38) Ja Junior Avila, Toyota, 193; 28. (28) Tyler Matthews, Chevrolet, 191; 29. (32) Joey Gase, Toyota, Vibration, 187; 30. (34) Vinnie Miller, Chevrolet, 186;
31. (31) CJ McLaughlin, Chevrolet, Accident, 121; 32. (25) Kyle Weatherman, Chevrolet, Suspension, 66; 33. (27) Joe Nemechek(i), Chevrolet, Steering, 56; 34. (33) Chad Finchum, Toyota, Suspension, 52; 35. (35) Stan Mullis, Toyota, Carburetor, 22;
36. (9) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, Overheating, 20; 37. (14) JJ Yeley, Chevrolet, Fuel Pump, 2; 38. (19) Ryan Sieg, Chevrolet, 199.
Race Statistics
Average Speed of Race Winner: 138.284 mph.
Time of Race: 2 Hrs, 10 Mins, 10 Secs. Margin of Victory: 0.738 Seconds.
Caution Flags: 4 for 20 laps.
Lead Changes: 13 among 4 drivers.
Lap Leaders: C. Custer 0;C. Bell 1-47;J. Allgaier 48;C. Bell 49-51;J. Allgaier 52;C. Bell 53-92;J. Allgaier 93;C. Bell 94-112;J. Allgaier 113;C. Bell 114-115;J. Allgaier 116-126;C. Bell 127-169;C. Briscoe‥ 170;T. Reddick 171-200.
Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): Christopher Bell 6 times for 154 laps; Tyler Reddick 1 time for 30 laps; Justin Allgaier 5 times for 15 laps; Chase Briscoe‥ 1 time for 1 lap. Stage‥1 Top Ten: 20,7,2,22,00,19,23,98,1,11. Stage‥2 Top Ten: 20,7,00,98,2,19,22,8,23,1
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.