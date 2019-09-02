(SUNDAY'S RESULTS)
MONSTER ENERGY
BOJANGLES SOUTHERN 500
At Darlington Raceway
Darlington, S.C.
Lap Length: 1.366 miles
(Pole number in parentheses)
1. (15) Erik Jones, Toyota, 367; 2. (3) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 367; 3. (33) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 367; 4. (11) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 367; 5. (2) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 367;
6. (13) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 367; 7. (4) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 367; 8. (19) Matt DiBenedetto, Toyota, 367; 9. (17) Paul Menard, Ford, 367; 10. (14) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 367;
11. (5) Daniel Suarez, Ford, 367; 12. (12) Chris Buescher, Chevrolet, 367; 13. (10) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 366; 14. (7) Joey Logano, Ford, 366; 15. (22) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 366;
16. (6) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 366; 17. (30) Aric Almirola, Ford, 366; 18. (16) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 365; 19. (8) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 365; 20. (29) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 365;
21. (1) William Byron, Chevrolet, 365; 22. (20) Ryan Preece ‥, Chevrolet, 365; 23. (24) Ryan Newman, Ford, 365; 24. (28) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet, 365; 25. (25) Landon Cassill(i), Chevrolet, 364;
26. (26) David Ragan, Ford, 363; 27. (32) Matt Tifft, Ford, 362; 28. (31) Ross Chastain(i), Chevrolet, 361; 29. (9) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 356; 30. (34) Reed Sorenson, Chevrolet, 355;
31. (37) Joe Nemechek(i), Chevrolet, 354; 32. (35) JJ Yeley(i), Chevrolet, 352; 33. (21) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford, 351; 34. (39) Joey Gase(i), Toyota, 349; 35. (38) Garrett Smithley(i), Chevrolet, 344;
36. (27) Corey LaJoie, Ford, 330; 37. (18) Daniel Hemric ‥, Chevrolet, Accident, 274; 38. (23) Michael McDowell, Ford, Accident, 274; 39. (36) BJ McLeod(i), Chevrolet, Accident, 194.
Race Statistics
Average Speed of Race Winner: 133.825 mph.
Time of Race: 3 Hrs, 44 Mins, 46 Secs. Margin of Victory: 4.058 Seconds.
Caution Flags: 7 for 35 laps.
Lead Changes: 13 among 8 drivers.
Lap Leaders: W. Byron 0;B. Keselowski 1-19;K. Busch 20-69;C. Elliott 70-78;K. Busch 79-103;K. Larson 104-142;K. Busch 143-159;K. Busch 160-277;K. Larson 278-282;E. Jones 283-320;C.
Bowyer 321;K. Busch 322-323;J. Johnson 324-326;E. Jones 327-367.
Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): Kyle Busch 1 time for 118 laps; Kurt Busch 4 times for 94 laps; Erik Jones 2 times for 79 laps; Kyle Larson 2 times for 44 laps; Brad
Keselowski 1 time for 19 laps; Chase Elliott 1 time for 9 laps; Jimmie Johnson 1 time for 3 laps; Clint Bowyer 1 time for 1 lap.
Stage ‥1 Top Ten: 1,48,42,18,11,9,2,22,19,20
Stage ‥2 Top Ten: 18,1,11,20,42,14,48,24,2,4.
IndyCar
GRAND PRIX OF PORTLAND
At Portland International RacewayPortland, ORLap length: 1.97 miles(Start position in parentheses)
1. (2) Will Power, Dallara-Chevrolet, 105 laps, Running.
2. (5) Felix Rosenqvist, Dallara-Honda, 105, Running.
3. (7) Alexander Rossi, Dallara-Honda, 105, Running.
4. (1) Colton Herta, Dallara-Honda, 105, Running.
5. (13) Josef Newgarden, Dallara-Chevrolet, 105, Running.
6. (10) Spencer Pigot, Dallara-Chevrolet, 105, Running.
7. (18) Simon Pagenaud, Dallara-Chevrolet, 105, Running.
8. (21) Matheus Leist, Dallara-Chevrolet, 105, Running.
9. (12) Sebastien Bourdais, Dallara-Honda, 105, Running.
10. (22) Charlie Kimball, Dallara-Chevrolet, 105, Running.
11. (20) Max Chilton, Dallara-Chevrolet, 104, Running.
12. (19) Tony Kanaan, Dallara-Chevrolet, 104, Running.
13. (16) Marco Andretti, Dallara-Honda, 104, Running.
14. (23) Ed Jones, Dallara-Chevrolet, 104, Running.
15. (17) Takuma Sato, Dallara-Honda, 103, Running.
16. (3) Scott Dixon, Dallara-Honda, 102, Running.
17. (14) Santino Ferrucci, Dallara-Honda, 96, did not finish.
18. (6) Ryan Hunter, Dallara-Honda, 81, did not finish.
19. (4) Jack Harvey, Dallara-Honda, 13, did not finish.
20. (8) James Hinchcliffe, Dallara-Honda, did not finish.
21. (9) Conor Daly, Dallara-Chevrolet, did not finish.
22. (11) Zach Veach, Dallara-Honda, did not finish.
23. (15) Graham Rahal, Dallara-Honda, did not finish.
Race Statistics
Average Speed of Race Winner: 104.225 mph.
Time of Race: 01:58:43.0036.
Margin of Victory: 2.7885 seconds.
Cautions: 3 for 17 laps.
Lead Changes: 7 among 5 drivers.
Lap Leaders: Herta 1-36, Dixon 37-40, Rosenqvist 41, Bourdais 42-44, Dixon 45-51, Power 52-72, Rosenqvist 73-75, Power 75.
Points: Power 53, Rosenqvist 41, Rossi 35, Herta 34, Newgarden 30, Pigot 28, Pagenaud 26, Leist 24, Bourdais 23, Kimball 20.
Formula One
BELGIUM GRAND PRIX
At Circuit de Spa-FrancorchampsSpa-Francorchamps, BelgiumLap length: 7.00 kilometres(Start position in parentheses)
1. (1) Charles Leclerc, Monaco, Ferrari, 1:49.044, 25 points.
2. (3) Lewis Hamilton, Great Britain, Mercedes, +00.981 seconds, 18.
3. (4) Valtteri Bottas, Finland, Mercedes, +12.585, 15.
4. (2) Sebastian Vettel, Germany, Ferrari, +26.422, 13.
5. (17) Alexander Albon, Thailand, Red Bull Racing Honda, +1:21.325, 10.
6. (7) Sergio Perez, Mexico, Racing Point BWT Mercedes, +1:24.448, 8.
7. (19) Daniil Kvyat, Russia, Scuderia Toro Rosso Honda, +1:29.657, 6.
8. (12) Nico Hulkenberg, Germany, Renault, +1:46.639, 4.
9. (13) Pierre Gasly, France, Scuderia Toro Rosso Honda, +1:49.168, 2.
10. (16) Lance Stroll, Canada, Racing Point BWT Mercedes, +1:49.838, 1.
11. (11) Lando Norris, Great Britain, McLaren Renault, +1 lap.
12. (8) Kevin Magnussen, Denmark, Haas Ferrari, +1 lap.
13. (9) Romain Grosjean, France, Haas Ferrari, +1 lap.
14. (10) Daniel Ricciardo, Australia, Renault, +1 lap.
15. (14) George Russell, Great Britain, Williams Mercedes, +1 lap.
16. (6) Kimi Raikkonen, Finland, Alfa Romeo Racing Ferrari, +1 lap.
17. (20) Robert Kubica, Poland, Williams Mercedes, +1 lap.
18. (18) Antonio Giovinazzi, Italy, Alfa Romeo Racing Ferrari, did not finish.
19. (15) Carlos Sainz Jr, Spain, McLaren Renault, did not finish.
20. (5) Max Verstappen, Netherlands, Red Bull Racing Honda, did not finish.
Driver Standings
1. Lewis Hamilton, Great Britain, Mercedes, 250 points.
2. Valtteri Bottas, Finland, Mercedes, 188.
3. Max Verstappen, Netherlands, Red Bull Racing Honda, 181.
4. Sebastian Vettel, Germany, Ferrari, 156.
5. Charles Leclerc, Monaco, Ferrari, 132.
6. Pierre Gasly, France, Scuderia Toro Rosso Honda, 63.
7. Carlos Sainz Jr, Spain, McLaren Renault, 58.
8. Kimi Raikkonen, Finland, Alfa Romeo Racing Ferrari, 31.
9. Daniil Kvyat, Russia, Scuderia Toro Rosso Honda, 27.
10. Lando Norris, Great Britain, McLaren Renault, 24.
11. Daniel Ricciardo, Australia, Renault, 22.
12. Lance Stroll, Canada, Racing Point BWT Mercedes, 18.
13. Kevin Magnussen, Denmark, Haas Ferrari, 18.
14. Nico Hulkenberg, Germany, Renault, 17.
15. Alexander Albon, Thailand, Red Bull Racing Honda, 16.
16. Sergio Perez, Mexico, Racing Point BWT Mercedes, 13.
17. Romain Grosjean, France, Haas Ferrari, 8.
18. Antonio Giovinazzi, Italy, Alfa Romeo Racing Ferrari, 1.
19. Robert Kubica, Poland, Williams Mercedes, 1.
Manufacturers Standings
1. Mercedes, 438; 2. Ferrari, 288; 3. Red Bull Racing Honda, 244; 4. McLaren Renault, 82; 5. Scuderia Toro Rosso Honda, 43; 6. Renault, 39; 7. Alfa Romeo Racing Ferrari, 32; 8. Racing Point BWT Mercedes, 31; 9. Haas Ferrari, 26; 10. Williams Mercedes, 1.
