 MONSTER ENERGY

1000Bulbs.com 500

At Talladega Superspeedway

Talladega, Ala.

Lap length: 2.55 miles

(Starting position in parentheses)

1. (4) Aric Almirola, Ford, 193; 2. (2) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 193; 3. (12) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford, 193; 4. (10) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 193; 5. (20) Joey Logano, Ford, 193;

6. (23) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 193; 7. (6) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 193; 8. (15) Erik Jones, Toyota, 193; 9. (30) Paul Menard, Ford, 193; 10. (25) Regan Smith, Chevrolet, 193;

11. (34) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 193; 12. (28) Brendan Gaughan, Chevrolet, 193; 13. (24) Trevor Bayne, Ford, 193; 14. (1) Kurt Busch, Ford, 193; 15. (29) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 193;

16. (13) Daniel Suarez, Toyota, 193; 17. (21) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 193; 18. (37) Joey Gase, Chevrolet, 193; 19. (17) Darrell Wallace Jr., Chevrolet, 193; 20. (8) William Byron, Chevrolet, 193;

21. (26) Chris Buescher, Chevrolet, 193; 22. (38) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, 193; 23. (11) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 193; 24. (36) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 193; 25. (22) Ryan Newman, Chevrolet, 193;

26. (9) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 193; 27. (18) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 193; 28. (3) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 193; 29. (19) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 193; 30. (27) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 192;

31. (5) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 192; 32. (40) Corey LaJoie, Chevrolet, 191; 33. (7) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 191; 34. (33) DJ Kennington, Chevrolet, 190; 35. (31) Jamie McMurray, Chevrolet, 186;

36. (32) JJ Yeley, Ford, Accident, 185; 37. (35) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Toyota, 185; 38. (39) Cody Ware, Chevrolet, 185; 39. (16) David Ragan, Ford, 173; 40. (14) Michael McDowell, Ford, 155.

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 153.707 mph.

Time of Race: 3 housrs, 20 minutes, 24 seconds. Margin of Victory: 0.105 seconds.

Caution Flags: 8 for 32 laps.

Lead Changes: 15 among 11 drivers.

Lap Leaders: Kurt Busch 1-11; A. Allmendinger 12; Kurt Busch 13-56; M. DiBenedetto 57; R. Blaney 58-63; R. Chastain 64; K. Harvick 65-68; Kyle Busch 69; K. Harvick 70-111; B. Keselowski 112-121; W. Byron 122-126; B. Keselowski 127-137; M. DiBenedetto 138; B. Gaughan 139; Kurt Busch 140-192; A. Almirola 193;.

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): Kurt Busch 3 times for 108 laps; K. Harvick 2 times for 46 laps; B. Keselowski 2 times for 21 laps; R. Blaney 1 time for 6 laps; W. Byron 1 time for 5 laps; M. DiBenedetto 2 times for 2 laps; R. Chastain 1 time for 1 lap; Kyle Busch 1 time for 1 lap; A. Almirola 1 time for 1 lap; A. Allmendinger 1 time for 1 lap; B. Gaughan 1 time for 1 lap.

