MONSTER ENERGY DRYDENE 400

At Dover International Speedway

Dover, Del.

Lap Length: 1 mile

(Car number in parentheses)

1. (2) Kyle Larson (P), Chevrolet, 400; 2. (3) Martin Truex Jr. (P), Toyota, 400; 3. (12) Alex Bowman (P), Chevrolet, 400; 4. (4) Kevin Harvick (P), Ford, 400; 5. (1) Denny Hamlin (P), Toyota, 400;

6. (18) Kyle Busch (P), Toyota, 400; 7. (20) Matt DiBenedetto, Toyota, 400; 8. (11) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 400; 9. (9) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 399; 10. (17) Clint Bowyer (P), Ford, 399;

11. (16) Brad Keselowski (P), Ford, 399; 12. (13) Paul Menard, Ford, 398; 13. (6) William Byron (P), Chevrolet, 398; 14. (15) Daniel Suarez, Ford, 398; 15. (8) Erik Jones, Toyota, 398;

16. (19) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford, 398; 17. (7) Aric Almirola, Ford, 398; 18. (27) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 398; 19. (32) Ryan Preece ‥, Chevrolet, 396; 20. (26) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet, 395;

21. (31) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, 394; 22. (24) Ryan Newman, Ford, 393; 23. (25) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 393; 24. (28) Michael McDowell, Ford, 391; 25. (23) Matt Tifft, Ford, 390;

26. (30) Landon Cassill(i), Chevrolet, 389; 27. (21) David Ragan, Ford, 388; 28. (29) Corey LaJoie, Ford, 385; 29. (33) BJ McLeod(i), Chevrolet, 382; 30. (36) Joe Nemechek(i), Chevrolet, 381;

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

31. (34) Ross Chastain(i), Chevrolet, 380; 32. (35) JJ Yeley(i), Ford, 380; 33. (37) Garrett Smithley(i), Ford, 377; 34. (14) Joey Logano (P), Ford, 375; 35. (10) Ryan Blaney (P), Ford, Suspension, 297;

36. (22) Chris Buescher, Chevrolet, Engine, 232; 37. (38) Reed Sorenson, Chevrolet, Handling, 180; 38. (5) Chase Elliott (P), Chevrolet, Engine, 8.

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 135.734 mph.

Time of Race: 2 Hrs, 56 Mins, 49 Secs. Margin of Victory: 1.578 Seconds.

Caution Flags: 3 for 17 laps.

Lead Changes: 14 among 9 drivers.

Lap Leaders: D. Hamlin (P) 1-11;K. Larson (P) 12;D. Hamlin (P) 13-75;W. Byron (P) 76;J. Johnson 77;K. Busch 78-80;D. Suarez 81;T. Dillon 82;D. Hamlin (P) 83-183;K. Larson (P) 184-185;D. Hamlin (P) 186-228;M. Truex Jr. (P) 229-243;K. Larson (P) 244-321;P. Menard 322-327;K. Larson (P) 328-400.

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): Denny Hamlin (P) 4 times for 218 laps; Kyle Larson (P) 4 times for 154 laps; Martin Truex Jr. (P) 1 time for 15 laps; Paul Menard 1 time for 6 laps; Kurt Busch 1 time for 3 laps; William Byron (P) 1 time for 1 lap; Daniel Suarez 1 time for 1 lap; Jimmie Johnson 1 time for 1 lap; Ty Dillon 1 time for 1 lap.

Stage ‥1 Top Ten: 11,19,42,24,4,88,48,18,20,12

Stage ‥2 Top Ten: 19,42,11,4,48,88,20,12,2,14

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments