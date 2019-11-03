(SATURDAY'S RESULTS)

NASCAR

XFINITY O'REILLY AUTO PARTS 300

Texas Motor Speedway

Fort Worth, Texas

Lap length: 1.50 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (3) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 200; 2. (7) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 200; 3. (14) Austin Cindric, Ford, 200; 4. (9) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 200; 5. (11) John Hunter Nemechek, Chevrolet, 200;

6. (6) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 200; 7. (2) Harrison Burton, Toyota, 200; 8. (4) Cole Custer, Ford, 200; 9. (8) Jeb Burton, Chevrolet, 200; 10. (21) Ryan Sieg, Chevrolet, 200;

11. (19) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 200; 12. (17) Ray Black II, Chevrolet, 200; 13. (22) Gray Gaulding, Chevrolet, 200; 14. (24) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, 200; 15. (28) Chad Finchum, Toyota, 199;

16. (15) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, 199; 17. (27) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 199; 18. (26) Matt Mills, Chevrolet, 199; 19. (29) Stephen Leicht, Chevrolet, 199; 20. (18) Bayley Currey, Chevrolet, 199;

21. (36) Josh Bilicki, Toyota, 197; 22. (5) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 197; 23. (16) Stefan Parsons, Chevrolet, 197; 24. (34) Vinnie Miller, Chevrolet, 196; 25. (13) Brandon Brown, Chevrolet, 194;

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

26. (37) Joey Gase, Toyota, 193; 27. (32) CJ McLaughlin, Chevrolet, 175; 28. (12) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 162; 29. (1) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, Accident, 160; 30. (10) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet, Accident, 150;

31. (20) Ronnie Bassett Jr, Chevrolet, Accident, 139; 32. (38) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, Engine, 88; 33. (31) David Starr, Chevrolet, Accident, 77; 34. (30) Kyle Weatherman, Chevrolet, Transmission, 48; 35. (35) Timmy Hill, Toyota, Carburetor, 35;

36. (23) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, Brakes, 32; 37. (33) Bobby Earnhardt, Toyota, Accident, 17; 38. (25) JJ Yeley, Chevrolet, Electrical, 3.

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 116.543 mph.

Time of Race: 2 Hrs, 34 Mins, 27 Secs. Margin of Victory: 5.561 Seconds.

Caution Flags: 9 for 51 laps.

Lead Changes: 9 among 4 drivers.

Lap Leaders: T. Reddick 1-5; C. Bell 6-59; T. Reddick 60-74; C. Bell 75; T. Reddick 76; C. Bell 77-92; A. Cindric 93-130; T. Reddick 131-141; R. Chastain 142-170; C. Bell 171-200.

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): Christopher Bell 4 times for 101 laps; Austin Cindric 1 time for 38 laps; Tyler Reddick 4 times for 32 laps; Ross Chastain 1 time for 29 laps.

Stage ‥1 Top Ten: 20,2,00,23,10,98,18,22,7,8

Stage ‥2 Top Ten: 20,7,2,23,98,9,22,00,19,8

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments