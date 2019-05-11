IndyCar

INDYCAR GRAND PRIX

At Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Indianapolis

Lap length: 2.439 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (8) Simon Pagenaud, Dallara-Chevrolet, 85 laps, Running

2. (2) Scott Dixon, Dallara-Honda, 85 laps, Running

3. (3) Jack Harvey, Dallara-Honda, 85 laps, Running

4. (21) Matheus Leist, Dallara-Chevrolet, 85 laps, Running

5. (12) Spencer Pigot, Dallara-Chevrolet, 85 laps, Running

6. (5) Ed Jones, Dallara-Honda, 85 laps, Running

7. (6) Will Power, Dallara-Chevrolet, 85 laps, Running

8. (1) Felix Rosenqvist, Dallara-Honda, 85 laps, Running

9. (7) Graham Rahal, Dallara-Honda, 85 laps, Running

10. (14) Santino Ferrucci, Dallara-Honda, 85 laps, Running

11. (10) Sebastien Bourdais, Dallara-Honda, 85 laps, Running

12. (20) Zach Veach, Dallara-Honda, 85 laps, Running

13. (23) Marco Andretti, Dallara-Honda, 85 laps, Running

14. (11) Takuma Sato, Dallara-Honda, 85 laps, Running

15. (13) Josef Newgarden, Dallara-Chevrolet, 85 laps, Running

16. (18) James Hinchcliffe, Dallara-Honda, 85 laps, Running

17. (16) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Dallara-Honda, 85 laps, Running

18. (22) Max Chilton, Dallara-Chevrolet, 85 laps, Running

19. (19) Patricio O'Ward, Dallara-Chevrolet, 85 laps, Running

20. (24) Tony Kanaan, Dallara-Chevrolet, 83 laps, Running

21. (15) Helio Castroneves, Dallara-Chevrolet, 83 laps, Running

22. (17) Alexander Rossi, Dallara-Honda, 81 laps, Running

23. (4) Colton Herta, Dallara-Honda, 15 laps, Contact

24. (9) Marcus Ericsson, Dallara-Honda, 11 laps, Contact

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 103.254 mph.

Time of Race: 2:00:28.1166.

Margin of Victory: 2.0469.

Cautions: 3 for 15 laps.

Lead Changes: 10 among 6 drivers.

Lap Leaders: Rosenqvist 1-15, Dixon 16-26, Rahal 27, Newgarden 28-39, Dixon 40-46, Rahal 47-49, Bourdais 50-51, Newgarden 52-59, Pagenaud 60-62, Dixon 63-83, Pagenaud 84-85.

Points: Pagenaud 51, Dixon 43, Harvey 35, Leist 32, Pigot 30, Jones 28, Rosenqvist 26, Rahal 23, Bourdais 20, Veach 18, Andretti 17, Newgarden 16, Hinchcliffe 14, Hunter-Reay 13, Chilton 12, O'Ward 11, Kanaan 10, Castroneves 9, Rossi 8, Herta 7, Ericsson 6.

Formula One

SPANISH GRAND PRIX LINEUP

Qualifying Saturday; Race: Sunday

At Catalunya Circuit (2.89 miles)

Barcelona

Lap length: 2.89 miles

Third Session

1. Valtteri Bottas, Finland, Mercedes, 1:15.406.

2. Lewis Hamilton, Britain, Mercedes, 1:16.040.

3. Sebastian Vettel, Germany, Ferrari, 1:16.272.

4. Max Verstappen, Netherlands, Red Bull Honda, 1:16.357.

5. Charles Leclerc, Monaco, Ferrari, 1:16.588.

6. Pierre Gasly, France, Red Bull Honda, 1:16.708.

7. Romain Grosjean, France, Haas Ferrari, 1:16.911.

8. Kevin Magnussen, Denmark, Haas Ferrari, 1:16.922.

9. Daniil Kvyat, Russia, Scuderia Toro Rosso Honda, 1:17.573.

10. Daniel Ricciardo, Australia, Renault, 1:18.106.

Eliminated after second session

11. Lando Norris, Britain, McLaren Renault, 1:17.338.

12. Alexander Albon, Thailand, Scuderia Toro Rosso Honda, 1:17.445.

13. Carlos Sainz, Spain, McLaren Renault, 1:17.599.

14. Kimi Raikkonen, Finland, Alfa Romeo Ferrari, 1:17.788.

15. Sergio Perez, Mexico, BWT Mercedes, 1:17.886.

Eliminated after first session

16. Nico Hulkenberg, Germany, Renault, 1:18.404.

17. Lance Stroll, Canada, BWT Mercedes, 1:18.471.

18. Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Ferrari, 1:18.664.

19. George Russell, Britain, Williams Mercedes, 1:19.072.

20. Robert Kubica, Poland, Williams Mercedes, 1:20.254.

