IndyCar
INDYCAR GRAND PRIX
At Indianapolis Motor Speedway
Indianapolis
Lap length: 2.439 miles
(Start position in parentheses)
1. (8) Simon Pagenaud, Dallara-Chevrolet, 85 laps, Running
2. (2) Scott Dixon, Dallara-Honda, 85 laps, Running
3. (3) Jack Harvey, Dallara-Honda, 85 laps, Running
4. (21) Matheus Leist, Dallara-Chevrolet, 85 laps, Running
5. (12) Spencer Pigot, Dallara-Chevrolet, 85 laps, Running
6. (5) Ed Jones, Dallara-Honda, 85 laps, Running
7. (6) Will Power, Dallara-Chevrolet, 85 laps, Running
8. (1) Felix Rosenqvist, Dallara-Honda, 85 laps, Running
9. (7) Graham Rahal, Dallara-Honda, 85 laps, Running
10. (14) Santino Ferrucci, Dallara-Honda, 85 laps, Running
11. (10) Sebastien Bourdais, Dallara-Honda, 85 laps, Running
12. (20) Zach Veach, Dallara-Honda, 85 laps, Running
13. (23) Marco Andretti, Dallara-Honda, 85 laps, Running
14. (11) Takuma Sato, Dallara-Honda, 85 laps, Running
15. (13) Josef Newgarden, Dallara-Chevrolet, 85 laps, Running
16. (18) James Hinchcliffe, Dallara-Honda, 85 laps, Running
17. (16) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Dallara-Honda, 85 laps, Running
18. (22) Max Chilton, Dallara-Chevrolet, 85 laps, Running
19. (19) Patricio O'Ward, Dallara-Chevrolet, 85 laps, Running
20. (24) Tony Kanaan, Dallara-Chevrolet, 83 laps, Running
21. (15) Helio Castroneves, Dallara-Chevrolet, 83 laps, Running
22. (17) Alexander Rossi, Dallara-Honda, 81 laps, Running
23. (4) Colton Herta, Dallara-Honda, 15 laps, Contact
24. (9) Marcus Ericsson, Dallara-Honda, 11 laps, Contact
Race Statistics
Average Speed of Race Winner: 103.254 mph.
Time of Race: 2:00:28.1166.
Margin of Victory: 2.0469.
Cautions: 3 for 15 laps.
Lead Changes: 10 among 6 drivers.
Lap Leaders: Rosenqvist 1-15, Dixon 16-26, Rahal 27, Newgarden 28-39, Dixon 40-46, Rahal 47-49, Bourdais 50-51, Newgarden 52-59, Pagenaud 60-62, Dixon 63-83, Pagenaud 84-85.
Points: Pagenaud 51, Dixon 43, Harvey 35, Leist 32, Pigot 30, Jones 28, Rosenqvist 26, Rahal 23, Bourdais 20, Veach 18, Andretti 17, Newgarden 16, Hinchcliffe 14, Hunter-Reay 13, Chilton 12, O'Ward 11, Kanaan 10, Castroneves 9, Rossi 8, Herta 7, Ericsson 6.
Formula One
SPANISH GRAND PRIX LINEUP
Qualifying Saturday; Race: Sunday
At Catalunya Circuit (2.89 miles)
Barcelona
Lap length: 2.89 miles
Third Session
1. Valtteri Bottas, Finland, Mercedes, 1:15.406.
2. Lewis Hamilton, Britain, Mercedes, 1:16.040.
3. Sebastian Vettel, Germany, Ferrari, 1:16.272.
4. Max Verstappen, Netherlands, Red Bull Honda, 1:16.357.
5. Charles Leclerc, Monaco, Ferrari, 1:16.588.
6. Pierre Gasly, France, Red Bull Honda, 1:16.708.
7. Romain Grosjean, France, Haas Ferrari, 1:16.911.
8. Kevin Magnussen, Denmark, Haas Ferrari, 1:16.922.
9. Daniil Kvyat, Russia, Scuderia Toro Rosso Honda, 1:17.573.
10. Daniel Ricciardo, Australia, Renault, 1:18.106.
Eliminated after second session
11. Lando Norris, Britain, McLaren Renault, 1:17.338.
12. Alexander Albon, Thailand, Scuderia Toro Rosso Honda, 1:17.445.
13. Carlos Sainz, Spain, McLaren Renault, 1:17.599.
14. Kimi Raikkonen, Finland, Alfa Romeo Ferrari, 1:17.788.
15. Sergio Perez, Mexico, BWT Mercedes, 1:17.886.
Eliminated after first session
16. Nico Hulkenberg, Germany, Renault, 1:18.404.
17. Lance Stroll, Canada, BWT Mercedes, 1:18.471.
18. Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Ferrari, 1:18.664.
19. George Russell, Britain, Williams Mercedes, 1:19.072.
20. Robert Kubica, Poland, Williams Mercedes, 1:20.254.
