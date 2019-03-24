MONSTER ENERGY STP 500
At Martinsville Speedway
Martinsville, Va.
Lap length: 0.526 miles
(Starting position in parentheses)
1. (3) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 500; 2. (7) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 500; 3. (13) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 500; 4. (17) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 500; 5. (5) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 500;
6. (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 500; 7. (10) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 500; 8. (8) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 500; 9. (2) Aric Almirola, Ford, 500; 10. (9) Daniel Suarez, Ford, 500;
11. (29) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 500; 12. (19) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 500; 13. (22) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 500; 14. (16) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 500; 15. (14) Paul Menard, Ford, 500;
16. (15) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 500; 17. (26) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet, 500; 18. (6) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 500; 19. (1) Joey Logano, Ford, 500; 20. (21) Matt DiBenedetto, Toyota, 500;
21. (12) Chris Buescher, Chevrolet, 499; 22. (34) William Byron, Chevrolet, 499; 23. (20) Ryan Newman, Ford, 499; 24. (11) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 498; 25. (24) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford, 498;
26. (25) David Ragan, Ford, 496; 27. (28) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, 496; 28. (27) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, 494; 29. (31) Matt Tifft, Ford, 494; 30. (18) Erik Jones, Toyota, 491;
31. (23) Michael McDowell, Ford, 491; 32. (35) DJ Kennington, Chevrolet, 489; 33. (32) Corey LaJoie, Ford, 489; 34. (30) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, Engine, 365; 35. (36) Jeb Burton, Chevrolet, Brakes, 163; 36. (33) Cody Ware, Chevrolet, Brakes, 55.
Race statistics
Average Speed of Race Winner: 78.158 mph.
Time of Race: 3 hours, 21 minutes, 54 seconds.
Margin of Victory: .594 seconds.
Caution Flags: 7 for 56 laps.
Lead Changes: 4 among 3 drivers.
Lap Leaders: J. Logano 1-5; B. Keselowski 6-324; C. Elliott 325-373; B. Keselowski 374-500.
Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): Brad Keselowski 2 times for 446 laps; Chase Elliott 1 time for 49 laps; Joey Logano 1 time for 5 laps.
IndyCar
INDYCAR CLASSIC
At Circuit of The Americas
Austin, Texas
Lap length: 3.41 miles
(Start position in parentheses)
1. (4) Colton Herta, Dallara-Honda, 60 laps, Running
2. (7) Josef Newgarden, Dallara-Chevrolet, 60 laps, Running
3. (3) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Dallara-Honda, 60 laps, Running
4. (10) Graham Rahal, Dallara-Honda, 60 laps, Running
5. (17) Sebastien Bourdais, Dallara-Honda, 60 laps, Running
6. (20) Marco Andretti, Dallara-Honda, 60 laps, Running
7. (14) Takuma Sato, Dallara-Honda, 60 laps, Running
8. (8) Patricio O'Ward, Dallara-Chevrolet, 60 laps, Running
9. (2) Alexander Rossi, Dallara-Honda, 60 laps, Running
10. (23) Jack Harvey, Dallara-Honda, 60 laps, Running
11. (19) Spencer Pigot, Dallara-Chevrolet, 60 laps, Running
12. (24) Tony Kanaan, Dallara-Chevrolet, 60 laps, Running
13. (6) Scott Dixon, Dallara-Honda, 60 laps, Running
14. (18) Ed Jones, Dallara-Honda, 60 laps, Running
15. (16) Marcus Ericsson, Dallara-Honda, 60 laps, Running
16. (15) James Hinchcliffe, Dallara-Honda, 60 laps, Running
17. (12) Matheus Leist, Dallara-Chevrolet, 60 laps, Running
18. (21) Kyle Kaiser, Dallara-Chevrolet, 60 laps, Running
19. (22) Simon Pagenaud, Dallara-Chevrolet, 60 laps, Running
20. (11) Santino Ferrucci, Dallara-Honda, 60 laps, Running
21. (13) Max Chilton, Dallara-Chevrolet, 59 laps, Running
22. (9) Zach Veach, Dallara-Honda, 58 laps, Running
23. (5) Felix Rosenqvist, Dallara-Honda, 55 laps, Running
24. (1) Will Power, Dallara-Chevrolet, 46 laps, Mechanical
Race Statistics
Average Speed of Race Winner: 102.271 mph.
Time of Race: 2:00:02.0587.
Margin of Victory: 2.7182 seconds.
Cautions: 1 for 6 laps.
Lead Changes: 1 among 2 drivers.
Lap Leaders: Power 1-45, Herta 46-60.
Points: Herta 51, Newgarden 40, Hunter-Reay 35, Rahal 32, Bourdais 30, Andretti 28, Sato 26, O'Ward 24, Rossi 22, Harvey 20, Pigot 19, Kanaan 18, Dixon 17, Jones 16, Ericsson 15, Hinchcliffe 14, Leist 13, Kaiser 12, Pagenaud 11, Power 10, Chilton 9, Veach 8, Rosenqvist 7.
