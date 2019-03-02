Xfinity Boyd Gaming 300

At Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Las Vegas

Lap length: 1.5 miles

Starting position in parentheses

1. (8) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 213; 2. (10) John Hunter Nemechek, Chevrolet, 213; 3. (4) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet, 213; 4. (31) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 213; 5. (16) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 213.

6. (18) Ryan Sieg, Chevrolet, 213; 7. (15) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 213; 8. (28) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 213; 9. (1) Cole Custer, Ford, 213; 10. (13) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 212.

11. (20) Ray Black II, Chevrolet, 211; 12. (35) Gray Gaulding, Chevrolet, 211; 13. (3) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 210; 14. (12) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, Accident, 208; 15. (17) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 208.

16. (19) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, 208; 17. (11) Brandon Brown, Chevrolet, 208; 18. (22) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 208; 19. (27) David Starr, Chevrolet, 208; 20. (29) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, 208.

21. (2) Chad Finchum, Toyota, 207; 22. (5) Austin Cindric, Ford, Accident, 206; 23. (34) Timmy Hill, Toyota, 206; 24. (6) Zane Smith, Chevrolet, Accident, 205; 25. (24) Ja Junior Avila, Toyota, 205.

26. (14) Vinnie Miller, Chevrolet, 202; 27. (30) Stephen Leicht, Chevrolet, 200; 28. (9) Brandon Jones, Toyota, Accident, 198; 29. (25) Matt Mills, Chevrolet, 196; 30. (37) Mike Harmon, Chevrolet, 194.

31. (7) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, Engine, 119; 32. (26) Jeff Green, Chevrolet, Suspension, 99; 33. (38) Morgan Shepherd, Chevrolet, Handling, 61; 34. (21) Bayley Currey, Chevrolet, Electrical, 24; 35. (36) Stan Mullis, Toyota, Vibration, 14.

36. (32) Josh Bilicki, Chevrolet, Electrical, 13; 37. (23) Donald Theetge, Chevrolet, Accident, 1; 38. (33) Joey Gase, Toyota, Accident, 1.

Average Speed of Race Winner: 123.518 mph.

Time of Race: 2 Hrs, 35 Mins, 12 Secs. Margin of Victory: 0.192 Seconds.

Caution Flags: 7 for 37 laps.

Lead Changes: 12 among 7 drivers.

Lap Leaders: C. Custer 1-8;A. Cindric 9;C. Custer 10-48;T. Reddick 49-93;G. Gaulding 94-95;T. Reddick 96-111;K. Busch 112-147;C. Bell 148-149;K. Busch 150-180;C. Bell 181;K. Busch 182-204;T. Reddick 205;K. Busch 206-213.

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): Kyle Busch 4 times for 98 laps; Tyler Reddick 3 times for 62 laps; Cole Custer 2 times for 47 laps; Christopher Bell 2 times for 3 laps; Gray Gaulding 1 time for 2 laps; Austin Cindric 1 time for 1 lap.

