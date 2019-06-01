XFINITY POCONO GREEN 250
At Pocono Raceway
Long Pond, Pa.
Lap Length: 2.5 miles
(Pole position in parentheses)
1. (1) Cole Custer, Ford, 103; 2. (6) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 103; 3. (12) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 103; 4. (8) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 103; 5. (2) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 103;
6. (15) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet, 103; 7. (3) Austin Cindric, Ford, 103; 8. (4) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 103; 9. (13) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 103; 10. (11) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 103;
11. (9) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 103; 12. (23) John Hunter Nemechek, Chevrolet, 103; 13. (27) Brandon Brown, Chevrolet, 103; 14. (14) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 103; 15. (22) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, 103;
16. (28) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 102; 17. (16) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, 102; 18. (17) Ray Black II, Chevrolet, 102; 19. (21) Timmy Hill, Toyota, 102; 20. (18) Gray Gaulding, Chevrolet, 102;
21. (30) Ronnie Bassett Jr., Chevrolet, 102; 22. (10) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Toyota, 102; 23. (25) Stephen Leicht, Chevrolet, 102; 24. (31) David Starr, Chevrolet, 101; 25. (33) Vinnie Miller, Chevrolet, 101;
26. (5) Ryan Sieg, Chevrolet, 100; 27. (32) Todd Peck, Chevrolet, 100; 28. (35) Mike Harmon, Chevrolet, 99; 29. (34) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 86; 30. (38) Matt Mills, Toyota, Brakes, 65;
31. (36) John Jackson, Toyota, Vibration, 36; 32. (29) Camden Murphy, Chevrolet, Vibration, 36; 33. (19) Joey Gase, Toyota, Engine, 34; 34. (20) Josh Bilicki, Chevrolet, Vibration, 33; 35. (37) Morgan Shepherd, Chevrolet, Handling, 31;
36. (24) Jeff Green, Chevrolet, Electrical, 22; 37. (26) Chad Finchum, Toyota, Accident, 10; 38. (7) Brandon Jones, Toyota, Accident, 6.
Race Statistics
Average Speed of Race Winner: 121.574 mph.
Time of Race: 2 Hours, 7 Minutes, 5 Seconds. Margin of Victory: 0.226 Seconds.
Caution Flags: 7 for 26 laps.
Lead Changes: 10 among 6 drivers.
Lap Leaders: C. Custer 1-27; J. Nemechek 28-31; C. Bell 32-38; J. Allgaier 39-52; A. Cindric 53-58; J. Allgaier 59-65; C. Custer 66-79; J. Allgaier 80-85; C. Custer 86-101; T. Reddick 102; C. Custer 103.
Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): Cole Custer 4 times for 58 laps; Justin Allgaier 3 times for 27 laps; Christopher Bell 1 time for 7 laps; Austin Cindric 1 time for 6 laps; John Hunter Nemechek 1 time for 4 laps; Tyler Reddick 1 time for 1 lap.
MONSTER ENERGY POCONO 400
Saturday's qualifying; Race Sunday
At Pocono Raceway
Long Pond, Pa.
Lap Length: 2.5 miles
(Car number in parentheses)
1. (24) William Byron, Chevrolet, 173.494 mph; 2. (18) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 172.629; 3. (14) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 172.520; 4. (20) Erik Jones, Toyota, 172.410; 5. (2) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 172.374;
6. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 171.939; 7. (42) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 171.890; 8. (48) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 171.857; 9. (41) Daniel Suarez, Ford, 171.690; 10. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 171.661;
11. (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 171.631; 12. (9) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 171.618; 13. (10) Aric Almirola, Ford, 171.579; 14. (21) Paul Menard, Ford, 171.566; 15. (88) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 171.556;
16. (22) Joey Logano, Ford, 171.370; 17. (12) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 171.187; 18. (17) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford, 171.148; 19. (6) Ryan Newman, Ford, 170.581; 20. (19) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 170.445;
21. (1) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 170.184; 22. (95) Matt DiBenedetto, Toyota, 170.100; 23. (8) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, 170.084; 24. (37) Chris Buescher, Chevrolet, 170.042; 25. (13) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 169.997;
26. (43) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet, 169.208; 27. (38) David Ragan, Ford, 168.625; 28. (34) Michael McDowell, Ford, 168.432; 29. (47) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 167.563; 30. (36) Matt Tifft, Ford, 167.094;
31. (00) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, 166.960; 32. (15) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 166.472; 33. (32) Corey LaJoie, Ford, 166.442; 34. (51) Bayley Currey, Ford, 166.402; 35. (27) Reed Sorenson, Chevrolet, 163.690;
36. (77) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, 162.285; 37. (52) JJ Yeley, Chevrolet, 0.000.
IndyCar
CHEVROLET DETROIT GRAND PRIX
At The Raceway at Belle Isle Park
Detroit, Michigan
Lap length: 2.350 miles
(Start position in parentheses)
1. (2) Josef Newgarden, Dallara-Chevrolet, 43 laps, Running
2. (1) Alexander Rossi, Dallara-Honda, 43 laps, Running
3. (9) Takuma Sato, Dallara-Honda, 43 laps, Running
4. (4) Felix Rosenqvist, Dallara-, 43 laps, Running
5. (6) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Dallara-Honda, 43 laps, Running
6. (13) Simon Pagenaud, Dallara-Chevrolet, 43 laps, Running
7. (11) Graham Rahal, Dallara-Honda, 43 laps, Running
8. (8) Zach Veach, Dallara-Honda, 43 laps, Running
9. (10) James Hinchcliffe, Dallara-Honda, 43 laps, Running
10. (17) Spencer Pigot, Dallara-Chevrolet, 43 laps, Running
11. (16) Sebastien Bourdais, Dallara-Honda, 43 laps, Running
12. (5) Colton Herta, Dallara-, 43 laps, Running
13. (15) Marcus Ericsson, Dallara-, 43 laps, Running
14. (7) Patricio O'Ward, Dallara-, 43 laps, Running
15. (21) Tony Kanaan, Dallara-Chevrolet, 43 laps, Running
16. (18) Marco Andretti, Dallara-Honda, 43 laps, Running
17. (19) Max Chilton, Dallara-Chevrolet, 43 laps, Running
18. (12) Will Power, Dallara-Chevrolet, 43 laps, Running
19. (22) Santino Ferrucci, Dallara-, 43 laps, Running
20. (14) Ed Jones, Dallara-Honda, 42 laps, Running
21. (20) Matheus Leist, Dallara-Chevrolet, 30 laps, Contact
22. (3) Scott Dixon, Dallara-Honda, 23 laps, Contact
Race Statistics
Average Speed of Race Winner: 80.294 mph.
Time of Race: 01:15:30.5932.
Margin of Victory: 0.8237 of a second.
Cautions: 4 for 14 laps.
Lead Changes: 1 among 2 drivers.
Lap Leaders: Rossi 1-18, Newgarden 19-43.
Points: Newgarden 54, Rossi 42, Sato 35, Rosenqvist 32, Hunter-Reay 30, Pagenaud 28, Rahal 26, Veach 24, Hinchcliffe 22, Pigot 20, Bourdais 19, Herta 18, Ericsson 17, O'Ward 16, Kanaan 15, Andretti 14, Chilton 13, Power 12, Ferrucci 11, Jones 10, Leist 9, Dixon 8.
