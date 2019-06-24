Monster Energy Cup
Toyota/Save Mart 350
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
At Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif.
Lap length: 1.99 miles
(Start position in parentheses)
1. (8) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 90 laps, 148.7 rating, 44 points. 2. (7) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 90, 119.7, 37. 3. (9) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 90, 111.1, 34. 4. (19) Matt DiBenedetto, Toyota, 90, 106.6, 33. 5. (6) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 90, 105.5, 51.
6. (23) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 90, 96.9, 34. 7. (21) Ryan Newman, Ford, 90, 92.7, 30. 8. (32) Erik Jones, Toyota, 90, 89.2, 29. 9. (15) Aric Almirola, Ford, 90, 72.8, 34. 10. (1) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 90, 85.3, 39.
11. (14) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 90, 81.3, 26. 12. (11) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 90, 80.5, 26. 13. (16) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 90, 79.8, 24. 14. (12) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 90, 79.2, 27. 15. (25) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, 90, 68.2, 22.
16. (10) Chris Buescher, Chevrolet, 90, 71.0, 26. 17. (5) Daniel Suarez, Ford, 90, 76.9, 20. 18. (22) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 90, 69.0, 28. 19. (2) William Byron, Chevrolet, 90, 87.7, 36. 20. (18) David Ragan, Ford, 90, 59.0, 17.
21. (17) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford, 90, 68.2, 22. 22. (24) Paul Menard, Ford, 90, 60.5, 17. 23. (3) Joey Logano, Ford, 90, 82.3, 29. 24. (26) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 90, 52.3, 13. 25. (13) Michael McDowell, Ford, 89, 57.9, 12.
26. (30) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet, 89, 46.8, 12. 27. (31) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 89, 46.0, 10. 28. (28) Matt Tifft, Ford, 89, 43.4, 9. 29. (20) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 89, 40.3, 8. 30. (29) Parker Kligerman, Toyota, 89, 41.7, 0.
31. (35) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, 89, 34.3, 0. 32. (27) Corey Lajoie, Ford, 89, 39.7, 5. 33. (37) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 89, 29.2, 0. 34. (33) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 88, 32.5, 0. 35. (38) Reed Sorenson, Chevrolet, 88, 26.1, 2.
36. (34) Cody Ware, Chevrolet, garage, 64, 29.8, 0. 37. (4) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, engine, 60, 95.0, 4. 38. (36) JJ Yeley, Chevrolet, fuel pump, 53, 23.8, 1.
RACE STATISTICS
Average Speed of Race Winner: 83.919 mph. Time of Race: 2 hours, 42 minutes, 9 seconds. Margin of Victory: 1.861 seconds. Caution Flags: 2 for 6 laps.
Lead Changes: 7 among 6 drivers. Lap Leaders: K.Larson 0; W.Byron 1-21; C.Elliott 22-24; M.Truex 25-37; D.Hamlin 38-41; M.Truex 42-63; Ky.Busch 64-66; M.Truex 67-90
Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): M.Truex, 3 times for 56 laps; W.Byron, 1 time for 20 laps; D.Hamlin, 1 time for 3 laps; Ky.Busch, 1 time for 2 laps; C.Elliott, 1 time for 2 laps; K.Larson, 1 time for 0 laps.
Wins: Ky.Busch, 4; M.Truex, 4; B.Keselowski, 3; D.Hamlin, 2; J.Logano, 2; C.Elliott, 1.
POINTS LEADERS
Through June 23
1. Joey Logano 643. 2. Kyle Busch 642. 3. Kevin Harvick 573. 4. Brad Keselowski 569. 5. Martin Truex Jr. 543. 6. Denny Hamlin 542. 7. Chase Elliott 535. 8. Kurt Busch 509. 9. Ryan Blaney 468. 10. Alex Bowman 460.
11. Aric Almirola 460. 12. Clint Bowyer 430. 13. Daniel Suarez 421. 14. William Byron 419. 15. Kyle Larson 408. 16. Ryan Newman 391. 17. Jimmie Johnson 390. 18. Erik Jones 386. 19. Paul Menard 353. 20. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 348.
XFINITY
POINTS LEADERS
Through June 16
1. Tyler Reddick 649. 2. Christopher Bell 598. 3. Cole Custer 563. 4. Justin Allgaier 527. 5. Austin Cindric 522. 6. Chase Briscoe 470. 7. John Hunter Nemechek 463. 8. Noah Gragson 461. 9. Michael Annett 439. 10. Justin Haley 424.
11. Ryan Sieg 387. 12. Brandon Jones 382. 13. Gray Gaulding 291. 14. Brandon Brown 262. 15. Jeremy Clements 247. 16. Josh Williams 215. 17. Ray Black Jr. 209. 18. Garrett Smithley 209. 19. David Starr 183. 20. B.J. McLeod 182.
GANDER OUTDOORS TRUCK
CARSHIELD 200
(SATURDAY'S RESULTS)
At The Raceway at Gateway
Madison, Ill.
Lap Length: 1.25 miles
(Car number in parentheses)
1. (7) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 160; 2. (11) Todd Gilliland, Toyota, 160; 3. (4) Stewart Friesen, Chevrolet, 160; 4. (25) Chandler Smith, Toyota, 160; 5. (5) Brett Moffitt, Chevrolet, 160.
6. (2) Grant Enfinger, Ford, 160; 7. (12) Sheldon Creed, Chevrolet, 160; 8. (6) Ben Rhodes, Ford, 160; 9. (3) Matt Crafton, Ford, 160; 10. (10) Myatt Snider, Ford, 160.
11. (9) Austin Hill, Toyota, 160; 12. (13) Anthony Alfredo, Toyota, 160; 13. (18) Kyle Benjamin, Chevrolet, 160; 14. (1) Christian Eckes, Toyota, 160; 15. (14) Tyler Dippel, Chevrolet, 160.
16. (8) Harrison Burton, Toyota, 160; 17. (15) Austin Wayne Self, Chevrolet, 159; 18. (17) Jordan Anderson, Chevrolet, 159; 19. (19) Gus Dean, Chevrolet, 158; 20. (16) Spencer Boyd, Chevrolet, 158.
21. (24) Jesse Little, Ford, 158; 22. (23) Bryant Barnhill, Chevrolet, 155; 23. (21) Josh Reaume, Chevrolet, 154; 24. (26) Jennifer Jo Cobb, Chevrolet, 153; 25. (27) Norm Benning, Chevrolet, 150.
26. (30) Daniel Sasnett, Chevrolet, Engine, 80; 27. (20) Natalie Decker, Toyota, Accident, 78; 28. (22) Camden Murphy, Chevrolet, Vibration, 47; 29. (31) Cody McMahan, Chevrolet, Accident, 32; 30. (28) Tyler Ankrum, Chevrolet, Brakes, 14.
31. (32) Lou Goss, Chevrolet, Vibration, 12; 32. (29) Gregory Rayl, Chevrolet, Accident, 2.
RACE STATISTICS
Average Speed of Race Winner: 102.171 mph. Time of Race: 1 Hrs, 57 Mins, 27 Secs. Margin of Victory: 0.704 Seconds. Caution Flags: 5 for 30 laps.
Lead Changes: 14 among 8 drivers. Lap Leaders: C. Eckes 0; G. Enfinger 1-2; S. Friesen 3-21; G. Enfinger 22-38; S. Friesen 39; G. Enfinger 40-72; M. Crafton 73; C. Eckes 74-85; R. Chastain 86; C. Eckes 87-131; R. Chastain 132; H. Burton 133-134; A. Hill 135-138; K. Benjamin 139-141; R. Chastain 142-160.
Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): Christian Eckes 2 times for 57 laps; Grant Enfinger 3 times for 52 laps; Ross Chastain 3 times for 21 laps; Stewart Friesen 2 times for 20 laps; Austin Hill 1 time for 4 laps; Kyle Benjamin 1 time for 3 laps; Harrison Burton 1 time for 2 laps; Matt Crafton 1 time for 1 lap.
POINTS LEADERS
Through June 22
1. Grant Enfinger 480. 2. Stewart Friesen 426. 3. Matt Crafton 421. 4. Ben Rhodes 417. 5. Brett Moffitt 411. 6. Harrison Burton 364. 7. Austin Hill 361. 8. Todd Gilliland 333. 9. Sheldon Creed 333. 10. Johnny Sauter 326.
11. Tyler Dippel 224. 12. Brennan Poole 205. 13. Jordan Anderson 198. 14. Spencer Boyd 197. 15. Tyler Ankrum 171. 16. Austin Wayne Self 171. 17. Gus Dean 169. 18. Anthony Alfredo 127. 19. Cory Roper 127. 20. Josh Reaume 126.
