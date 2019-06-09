CANADIAN GRAND PRIX

At Circuit Gilles Villeneuve

Montreal

Lap length: 2.71 miles

1. Lewis Hamilton, Britain, Mercedes, 70 laps, 1:29:07.084, 25 points.

2. Sebastian Vettel, Germany, Ferrari, 70, +3.658, 18.

3. Charles Leclerc, Monaco, Ferrari, 70, +4.696, 15.

4. Valtteri Bottas, Finland, Mercedes, 70, +51.043, 13.

5. Max Verstappen, Netherlands, Red Bull Honda, 70, +57:655, 10.

6. Daniel Ricciardo, Australia, Renault, 69, +1 lap, 8.

7. Nico Hulkenberg, Germany, Renault, 69, +1 lap, 6.

8. Pierre Gasly, France, Red Bull Honda, 69, +1 lap, 4.

9. Lance Stroll, Canada, BWT Mercedes, 69, +1 lap, 2.

10. Daniil Kvyat, Russia, Scuderia Toro Rosso Honda, 69, +1 lap, 1.

11. Carlos Sainz, Spain, McLaren Renault, 69, +1 lap.

12. Sergio Perez, Mexico, BWT Mercedes, 69, +1 lap.

13. Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Ferrari, 69, +1 lap.

14. Romain Grosjean, France, Haas Ferrari, 69, +1 lap.

15. Kimi Raikkonen, Finland, Alfa Romeo Ferrari, 69, +1 lap.

16. George Russell, Britain, Williams Mercedes, 68, +2 laps.

17. Kevin Magnussen, Denmark, Haas Ferrari, 68, +2 laps.

18. Robert Kubica, Poland, Williams Mercedes, 67, +3 laps.

NR. Alexander Albon, Thailand, Scuderia Toro Rosso Honda, 59, DNF.

NR. Lando Norris, Britain, McLaren Renault, 8, DNF.

Driver Standings

1. Lewis Hamilton, 162; 2. Valtteri Bottas, 133; 3. Sebastian Vettel, 100; 4. Max Verstappen, 88; 5. Charles Leclerc, 72; 6. Pierre Gasly, 36; 7. Carlos Sainz, 18; 8. Daniel Ricciardo, 16; 9. Kevin Magnussen, 14; 10. Sergio Perez, 13; 11. Kimi Raikkonen, 13; 12. Lando Norris, 12; 13. Nico Hulkenberg, 12; 14. Daniil Kvyat, 10; 15. Alexander Albon, 7; 16. Lance Stroll, 8; 17. Romain Grosjean, 2

