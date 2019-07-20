MONSTER ENERGY

FOXWOODS RESORT CASINO 301

Friday's qualifying; Race Sunday

At New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Loudon, N.H.

Lap Length: 1.053 miles

(Car number in parentheses)

1. (2) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 136.384 mph; 2. (18) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 136.311; 3. (1) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 136.238; 4. (20) Erik Jones, Toyota, 136.189; 5. (12) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 136.116;

6. (19) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 136.082; 7. (95) Matt DiBenedetto, Toyota, 135.990; 8. (22) Joey Logano, Ford, 135.893; 9. (10) Aric Almirola, Ford, 135.883.10. (48) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 135.844;

11. (17) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford, 135.723; 12. (9) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 135.709; 13. (41) Daniel Suarez, Ford, 135.607; 14. (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 135.496; 15. (42) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 135.395;

16. (14) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 135.236; 17. (21) Paul Menard, Ford, 134.577; 18. (13) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 134.572; 19. (8) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, 134.553; 20. (38) David Ragan, Ford, 134.435;

21. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 134.269; 22. (24) William Byron, Chevrolet, 134.113; 23. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 133.962; 24. (34) Michael McDowell, Ford, 133.938; 25. (37) Chris Buescher, Chevrolet, 133.525;

26. (6) Ryan Newman, Ford, 133.189; 27. (43) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet, 133.091; 28. (47) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 133.021; 29. (32) Corey LaJoie, Ford, 132.919; 30. (36) Matt Tifft, Ford, 132.831;

31. (00) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, 132.030; 32. (15) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 130.815; 33. (27) Reed Sorenson, Chevrolet, 129.529; 34. (77) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, 128.845; 35. (51) Andy Seuss, Ford, 128.376;

36. (52) Austin Theriault, Chevrolet, 123.366; 37. (88) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 0.000.

