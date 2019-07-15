MONSTER ENERGY CUP
POINTS LEADERS
Through July 13
1. Joey Logano, 746; 2. Kyle Busch, 735; 3. Kevin Harvick, 645; 4. Brad Keselowski, 630; 5. Denny Hamlin, 627; 6. Martin Truex Jr., 618; 7. Kurt Busch, 618; 8. Chase Elliott, 607; 9. Alex Bowman, 554; 10. Aric Almirola, 542;
11. Ryan Blaney, 535; 12. William Byron, 517; 13. Kyle Larson, 511; 14. Clint Bowyer, 481; 15. Jimmie Johnson, 481; 16. Erik Jones, 473; 17. Ryan Newman, 471; 18. Daniel Suarez, 469; 19. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., 427; 20. Paul Menard, 419.
NASCAR MONSTER ENERGY CUP SCHEDULE
Sunday, Feb. 10 — x-Advance Auto Parts Clash (Jimmie Johnson)
Thursday, Feb. 14 — x-Duel 1 at Daytona (Kevin Harvick)
Thursday, Feb. 14 — x—Duel 2 at Daytona (Joey Logano)
Sunday, Feb. 17 — Daytona 500 (Denny Hamlin)
Sunday, Feb. 24 — Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 (Brad Keselowski)
Sunday, March 3 — Pennzoil 400 (Joey Logano)
Sunday, March 10 — TicketGuardian 500 (Kyle Busch)
Sunday, March 17 — Auto Club 400 (Kyle Busch)
Sunday, March 24 — STP 500 (Brad Keselowski)
Sunday, March 31 — O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 (Denny Hamlin)
Sunday, April 7 — Food City 500 (Kyle Busch)
Saturday, April 13 — Toyota Owners 400 (Martin Truex Jr.)
Sunday, April 28 — Geico 500 (Chase Elliott)
Monday, May 6 — Gander RV 400 (Martin Truex Jr.)
Saturday, May 11 — Digital Ally 400 (Brad Keselowski)
Saturday, May 18 — x-Monster Energy Open (Kyle Larson)
Saturday, May 18 — x-Monster Energy All-Star Race (Kyle Larson)
Sunday, May 26 — Coca-Cola 600 (Martin Truex Jr.)
Sunday, June 2 — Pocono 400 (Kyle Busch)
Monday, June 10 — FireKeepers Casino 400 (Joey Logano)
Sunday, June 23 — Toyota/Save Mart 350 (Martin Truex Jr.)
Sunday, June 30 — Camping World 400 (Alex Bowman)
Sunday, July 7 — Coke Zero Sugar 400 (Justin Haley)
Saturday, July 13 — Quaker State 400 (Kurt Busch)
Sunday, July 21 — Foxwoods Resort Casino 301, Loudon, N.H.
Sunday, July 28 — Gander RV 400, Long Pond, Pa.
Sunday, Aug. 4 — Go Bowling at The Glen, Watkins Glen, N.Y.
Sunday, Aug. 11 — Consumers Energy 400, Brooklyn, Mich.
Saturday, Aug. 17 — Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race, Bristol, Tenn.
Sunday, Sept. 1 — Bogangles' Southern 500, Darlington, S.C.
Sunday, Sept. 8 — Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard, Indianapolis
Sunday, Sept. 15 — South Point 400, Las Vegas
Saturday, Sept. 21 — Federated Auto Parts 400, Richmond, Va.
Sunday, Sept. 29 — Bank of American ROVAL 400, Concord, N.C.
Sunday, Oct. 6 — MENCS race, Dover, Del.
Sunday, Oct. 13 — 1000Bulbs.com 500, Talladega, Ala.
Sunday, Oct. 20 — Hollywood Casino 400, Kansas City, Kan.
Sunday, Oct. 27 — First Data 500, Martinsville, Va.
Sunday, Nov. 3 — AAA Texas 500, Fort Worth, Texas
Sunday, Nov. 10 — MENCS race, Avondale, Ariz.
Sunday, Nov. 17 — Ford EcoBoost 400, Homestead, Fla.
x-non-points race
