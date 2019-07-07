61ST ANNUAL COKE ZERO SUGAR 400

Daytona International Speedway

Daytona Beach, Florida

Lap length: 2.5 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (34) Justin Haley(i), Chevrolet, 127; 2. (12) William Byron, Chevrolet, 127; 3. (14) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 127; 4. (23) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 127; 5. (18) Ryan Newman, Ford, 127;

6. (30) Corey LaJoie, Ford, 127; 7. (11) Aric Almirola, Ford, 127; 8. (25) Matt DiBenedetto, Toyota, 127; 9. (31) Matt Tifft ‥, Ford, 127; 10. (8) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 127;

11. (33) Landon Cassill(i), Chevrolet, 127; 12. (37) JJ Yeley, Ford, 127; 13. (28) Michael McDowell, Ford, 127; 14. (2) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 127; 15. (29) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet, 127;

16. (20) Paul Menard, Ford, 127; 17. (22) Chris Buescher, Chevrolet, 127; 18. (24) Daniel Hemric ‥, Chevrolet, 127; 19. (39) Brendan Gaughan(i), Chevrolet, 126; 20. (13) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 126;

21. (9) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 126; 22. (5) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 126; 23. (17) Erik Jones, Toyota, 125; 24. (19) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford, 125; 25. (1) Joey Logano, Ford, 125;

26. (6) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 125; 27. (40) Joey Gase, Chevrolet, 125; 28. (35) BJ McLeod(i), Ford, 124; 29. (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 124; 30. (38) Ross Chastain(i), Chevrolet, 122;

31. (36) Parker Kligerman(i), Toyota, Accident, 121; 32. (26) Ryan Preece ‥, Chevrolet, Accident, 119; 33. (21) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, Accident, 118; 34. (16) Clint Bowyer, Ford, Accident, 118; 35. (7) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, Accident, 118;

36. (10) Ryan Blaney, Ford, Accident, 118; 37. (32) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, 108; 38. (27) David Ragan, Ford, Accident, 86; 39. (3) Brad Keselowski, Ford, Accident, 85; 40. (15) Daniel Suarez, Ford, Accident, 83.

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 141.146 mph.

Time of Race: 2 Hrs, 14 Mins, 58 Secs. Margin of Victory: Under Caution Seconds.

Caution Flags: 6 for 25 laps.

Lead Changes: 24 among 14 drivers.

Lap Leaders: J. Logano 1;K. Busch 2;J. Logano 3-35;K. Busch 36-37;K. Harvick 38-49;J. Logano 50-51;R. Preece ‥ 52;C. Elliott 53-55;R. Stenhouse Jr. 56-57;A. Dillon 58-60;C. Bowyer 61-62;A. Dillon 63;R. Blaney 64;A. Dillon 65-96;C. Bowyer 97;A. Dillon 98-102;C. Buescher 103;J. Logano 104-105;A. Dillon 106-109;J. Logano 110-111;P. Menard 112;D. Hamlin 113-117;A. Dillon 118;K. Busch 119-126;J. Haley(i) 127.

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): Austin Dillon 6 times for 46 laps; Joey Logano 5 times for 40 laps; Kevin Harvick 1 time for 12 laps; Kurt Busch 1 time for 8 laps; Denny Hamlin 1 time for 5 laps; Clint Bowyer 2 times for 3 laps; Kyle Busch 2 times for 3 laps; Chase Elliott 1 time for 3 laps; Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 1 time for 2 laps; Ryan Blaney 1 time for 1 lap; Paul Menard 1 time for 1 lap; Chris Buescher 1 time for 1 lap; Ryan Preece ‥ 1 time for 1 lap; Justin Haley(i) 1 time for 1 lap.

