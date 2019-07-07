61ST ANNUAL COKE ZERO SUGAR 400
Daytona International Speedway
Daytona Beach, Florida
Lap length: 2.5 miles
(Start position in parentheses)
1. (34) Justin Haley(i), Chevrolet, 127; 2. (12) William Byron, Chevrolet, 127; 3. (14) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 127; 4. (23) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 127; 5. (18) Ryan Newman, Ford, 127;
6. (30) Corey LaJoie, Ford, 127; 7. (11) Aric Almirola, Ford, 127; 8. (25) Matt DiBenedetto, Toyota, 127; 9. (31) Matt Tifft ‥, Ford, 127; 10. (8) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 127;
11. (33) Landon Cassill(i), Chevrolet, 127; 12. (37) JJ Yeley, Ford, 127; 13. (28) Michael McDowell, Ford, 127; 14. (2) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 127; 15. (29) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet, 127;
16. (20) Paul Menard, Ford, 127; 17. (22) Chris Buescher, Chevrolet, 127; 18. (24) Daniel Hemric ‥, Chevrolet, 127; 19. (39) Brendan Gaughan(i), Chevrolet, 126; 20. (13) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 126;
21. (9) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 126; 22. (5) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 126; 23. (17) Erik Jones, Toyota, 125; 24. (19) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford, 125; 25. (1) Joey Logano, Ford, 125;
26. (6) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 125; 27. (40) Joey Gase, Chevrolet, 125; 28. (35) BJ McLeod(i), Ford, 124; 29. (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 124; 30. (38) Ross Chastain(i), Chevrolet, 122;
31. (36) Parker Kligerman(i), Toyota, Accident, 121; 32. (26) Ryan Preece ‥, Chevrolet, Accident, 119; 33. (21) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, Accident, 118; 34. (16) Clint Bowyer, Ford, Accident, 118; 35. (7) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, Accident, 118;
36. (10) Ryan Blaney, Ford, Accident, 118; 37. (32) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, 108; 38. (27) David Ragan, Ford, Accident, 86; 39. (3) Brad Keselowski, Ford, Accident, 85; 40. (15) Daniel Suarez, Ford, Accident, 83.
Race Statistics
Average Speed of Race Winner: 141.146 mph.
Time of Race: 2 Hrs, 14 Mins, 58 Secs. Margin of Victory: Under Caution Seconds.
Caution Flags: 6 for 25 laps.
Lead Changes: 24 among 14 drivers.
Lap Leaders: J. Logano 1;K. Busch 2;J. Logano 3-35;K. Busch 36-37;K. Harvick 38-49;J. Logano 50-51;R. Preece ‥ 52;C. Elliott 53-55;R. Stenhouse Jr. 56-57;A. Dillon 58-60;C. Bowyer 61-62;A. Dillon 63;R. Blaney 64;A. Dillon 65-96;C. Bowyer 97;A. Dillon 98-102;C. Buescher 103;J. Logano 104-105;A. Dillon 106-109;J. Logano 110-111;P. Menard 112;D. Hamlin 113-117;A. Dillon 118;K. Busch 119-126;J. Haley(i) 127.
Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): Austin Dillon 6 times for 46 laps; Joey Logano 5 times for 40 laps; Kevin Harvick 1 time for 12 laps; Kurt Busch 1 time for 8 laps; Denny Hamlin 1 time for 5 laps; Clint Bowyer 2 times for 3 laps; Kyle Busch 2 times for 3 laps; Chase Elliott 1 time for 3 laps; Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 1 time for 2 laps; Ryan Blaney 1 time for 1 lap; Paul Menard 1 time for 1 lap; Chris Buescher 1 time for 1 lap; Ryan Preece ‥ 1 time for 1 lap; Justin Haley(i) 1 time for 1 lap.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.