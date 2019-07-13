INDYCAR
HONDA INDY TORONTO LINEUP
After Saturday qualifying; race Sunday
At Toronto street circuit
Toronto
Lap length: 1.786 miles
Car number in parentheses
1. (22) Simon Pagenaud, Chevrolet, 58.4293 seconds, 110.041 mph.
2. (9) Scott Dixon, Honda, 58.5948, 109.730.
3. (10) Felix Rosenqvist, Honda, 58.6793, 109.572.
4. (27) Alexander Rossi, Honda, 58.9215, 109.121.
5. (2) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 59.3103, 108.406.
6. (20) Ed Jones, Chevrolet, 59.5353, 107.996.
7. (98) Marco Andretti, Honda, 58.7663, 109.410.
8. (18) Sebastien Bourdais, Honda, 58.7781, 109.388.
9. (21) Spencer Pigot, Chevrolet, 58.8221, 109.306.
10. (30) Takuma Sato, Honda, 58.9110, 109.141.
11. (28) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Honda, 59.0444, 108.894.
12. (15) Graham Rahal, Honda, 59.0985, 108.795.
13. (59) Max Chilton, Chevrolet, 59.4811, 108.095.
14. (5) James Hinchcliffe, Honda, 58.9293, 109.107.
15. (12) Will Power, Chevrolet, 59.5508, 107.968.
16. (88) Colton Herta, Honda, 59.0549, 108.875.
17. (19) Santino Ferrucci, Honda, 59.9761, 107.203.
18. (26) Zach Veach, Honda, 59.2890, 108.445.
19. (4) Matheus Leist, Chevrolet, 1:00.1853, 106.830.
20. (7) Marcus Ericsson, Honda, 59.6299, 107.825.
21. (31) Sage Karam, Chevrolet, 1:01.1134, 105.208.
22. (14) Tony Kanaan, Chevrolet, 59.7317, 107.641.
Formula One
BRITISH GRAND PRIX LINEUP
After Saturday's qualifying; race Sunday
At Silverstone Circuit
Silverstone, England
Lap length: 3.66 miles
Car number in parentheses
1. (77) Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes, 1:25.093.
2. (44) Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, 1:25.099.
3. (16) Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 1:25.172.
4. (33) Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing Honda, 1:25.276.
5. (10) Pierre Gasly, Red Bull Racing Honda, 1:25.590.
6. (5) Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, 1:25.787.
7. (3) Daniel Ricciardo, Renault, 1:26.182.
8. (4) Lando Norris, McLaren Renault, 1:26.224.
9. (23) Alexander Albon, Scuderia Toro Rosso Honda, 1:26.345.
10. (27) Nico Hulkenberg, Renault, 1:26.386.
11. (99) Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing Ferrari, 1:26.519.
12. (7) Kimi Räikkönen, Alfa Romeo Racing Ferrari, 1:26.546.
13. (55) Carlos Sainz, McLaren Renault, 1:26.578.
14. (8) Romain Grosjean, Haas Ferrari, 1:26.757.
15. (11) Sergio Perez, Racing Point BWT Mercedes, 1:26.928.
16. (20) Kevin Magnussen, Haas Ferrari, 1:26.662.
17. (26) Daniil Kvyat, Scuderia Toro Rosso Honda, 1:26.721.
18. (18) Lance Stroll, Racing Point BWT Mercedes, 1:26.762.
19. (63) George Russell, Williams Mercedes, 1:27.789.
20. (88) Robert Kubica, Williams Mercedes, 1:28.257.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.