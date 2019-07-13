INDYCAR

HONDA INDY TORONTO LINEUP

After Saturday qualifying; race Sunday

At Toronto street circuit

Toronto

Lap length: 1.786 miles

Car number in parentheses

1. (22) Simon Pagenaud, Chevrolet, 58.4293 seconds, 110.041 mph.

2. (9) Scott Dixon, Honda, 58.5948, 109.730.

3. (10) Felix Rosenqvist, Honda, 58.6793, 109.572.

4. (27) Alexander Rossi, Honda, 58.9215, 109.121.

5. (2) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 59.3103, 108.406.

6. (20) Ed Jones, Chevrolet, 59.5353, 107.996.

7. (98) Marco Andretti, Honda, 58.7663, 109.410.

8. (18) Sebastien Bourdais, Honda, 58.7781, 109.388.

9. (21) Spencer Pigot, Chevrolet, 58.8221, 109.306.

10. (30) Takuma Sato, Honda, 58.9110, 109.141.

11. (28) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Honda, 59.0444, 108.894.

12. (15) Graham Rahal, Honda, 59.0985, 108.795.

13. (59) Max Chilton, Chevrolet, 59.4811, 108.095.

14. (5) James Hinchcliffe, Honda, 58.9293, 109.107.

15. (12) Will Power, Chevrolet, 59.5508, 107.968.

16. (88) Colton Herta, Honda, 59.0549, 108.875.

17. (19) Santino Ferrucci, Honda, 59.9761, 107.203.

18. (26) Zach Veach, Honda, 59.2890, 108.445.

19. (4) Matheus Leist, Chevrolet, 1:00.1853, 106.830.

20. (7) Marcus Ericsson, Honda, 59.6299, 107.825.

21. (31) Sage Karam, Chevrolet, 1:01.1134, 105.208.

22. (14) Tony Kanaan, Chevrolet, 59.7317, 107.641.

Formula One

BRITISH GRAND PRIX LINEUP

After Saturday's qualifying; race Sunday

At Silverstone Circuit

Silverstone, England

Lap length: 3.66 miles

Car number in parentheses

1. (77) Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes, 1:25.093.

2. (44) Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, 1:25.099.

3. (16) Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 1:25.172.

4. (33) Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing Honda, 1:25.276.

5. (10) Pierre Gasly, Red Bull Racing Honda, 1:25.590.

6. (5) Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, 1:25.787.

7. (3) Daniel Ricciardo, Renault, 1:26.182.

8. (4) Lando Norris, McLaren Renault, 1:26.224.

9. (23) Alexander Albon, Scuderia Toro Rosso Honda, 1:26.345.

10. (27) Nico Hulkenberg, Renault, 1:26.386.

11. (99) Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing Ferrari, 1:26.519.

12. (7) Kimi Räikkönen, Alfa Romeo Racing Ferrari, 1:26.546.

13. (55) Carlos Sainz, McLaren Renault, 1:26.578.

14. (8) Romain Grosjean, Haas Ferrari, 1:26.757.

15. (11) Sergio Perez, Racing Point BWT Mercedes, 1:26.928.

16. (20) Kevin Magnussen, Haas Ferrari, 1:26.662.

17. (26) Daniil Kvyat, Scuderia Toro Rosso Honda, 1:26.721.

18. (18) Lance Stroll, Racing Point BWT Mercedes, 1:26.762.

19. (63) George Russell, Williams Mercedes, 1:27.789.

20. (88) Robert Kubica, Williams Mercedes, 1:28.257.

