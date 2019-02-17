DAYTONA 500
At Daytona International Speedway
Daytona Beach, Fla.
Lap length: 2.5 miles
Starting position in parentheses
1. (10) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 207; 2. (31) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 207; 3. (28) Erik Jones, Toyota, 207; 4. (4) Joey Logano, Ford, 207; 5. (34) Michael McDowell, Ford, 207;
6. (22) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 207; 7. (26) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 207; 8. (21) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 207; 9. (17) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 207; 10. (36) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 207
11. (2) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 207; 12. (35) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 207; 13. (5) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford, 207; 14. (19) Ryan Newman, Ford, 207; 15. (25) Parker Kligerman, Toyota, 205;
16. (20) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 205; 17. (18) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, Accident, 200; 18. (32) Corey LaJoie, Ford, 200; 19. (38) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, 200; 20. (6) Clint Bowyer, Ford, Accident, 199;
21. (1) William Byron, Chevrolet, Accident, 198; 22. (16) Jamie McMurray, Chevrolet, Accident, 198; 23. (30) Brendan Gaughan, Chevrolet, Accident, 197; 24. (27) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, Accident, 196; 25. (12) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 196;
26. (3) Kevin Harvick, Ford, Accident, 194; 27. (39) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, Accident, 191; 28. (9) Matt DiBenedetto, Toyota, Accident, 190; 29. (7) Paul Menard, Ford, Accident, 190; 30. (24) David Ragan, Ford, Accident, 190;
31. (14) Ryan Blaney, Ford, Accident, 190; 32. (8) Aric Almirola, Ford, Accident, 190; 33. (23) Daniel Suarez, Ford, Accident, 190; 34. (29) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, Accident, 190; 35. (11) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, Accident, 190;
36. (33) Matt Tifft, Ford, Accident, 190; 37. (15) Chris Buescher, Chevrolet, Accident, 190; 38. (13) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet, Accident, 169; 39. (37) Cody Ware, Chevrolet, Accident, 155; 40. (40) Casey Mears, Chevrolet, Accident, 104.
Race statistics
Average Speed of Race Winner: 137.44 mph.
Time of Race: 3 houts, 45 minutes, 55 seconds, Margin of Victory: .138 seconds.
Caution Flags: 12 for 47 laps.
Lead Changes: 15 among 9 drivers.
Lap Leaders: W. Byron 1-2; R. Stenhouse Jr. 3-6; M. DiBenedetto 7-21; K. Busch 22; R. Stenhouse Jr. 23-34; K. Busch 35-61; J. Logano 62-72; D. Hemric 73; M. DiBenedetto 74-107; K. Busch 108; R. Blaney 109-121; W. Byron 122-163; J. McMurray 164-169; D. Hamlin 170-190; K. Busch 191-198; D. Hamlin 199-207.
Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): Matt DiBenedetto 2 times for 49 laps; William Byron 2 times for 44 laps; Kyle Busch 4 times for 37 laps; Denny Hamlin 2 times for 30 laps; Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 2 times for 16 laps; Ryan Blaney 1 time for 13 laps; Joey Logano 1 time for 11 laps; Jamie McMurray 1 time for 6 laps; Daniel Hemric 1 time for 1 lap.
DAYTONA 500 CHAMPIONS
2019 — Denny Hamlin; 2018 — Austin Dillon; 2017 — Kurt Busch; 2016 — Denny Hamlin; 2015 — Joey Logano;
2014 — Dale Earnhardt Jr.; 2013 — Jimmie Johnson; 2012 — Matt Kenseth; 2011 — Trevor Bayne; 2010 — Jamie McMurray;
2009 — Matt Kenseth; 2008 — Ryan Newman; 2007 — Kevin Harvick; 2006 — Jimmie Johnson; 2005 — Jeff Gordon;
2004 — Dale Earnhardt Jr.; 2003 — Michael Waltrip; 2002 — Ward Burton; 2001 — Michael Waltrip; 2000 — Dale Jarrett;
1999 — Jeff Gordon; 1998 — Dale Earnhardt; 1997 — Jeff Gordon; 1996 — Dale Jarrett; 1995 — Sterling Marlin;
1994 — Sterling Marlin; 1993 — Dale Jarrett; 1992 — Davey Allison; 1991 — Ernie Irvan; 1990 — Derrike Cope;
1989 — Darrell Waltrip; 1988 — Bobby Allison; 1987 — Bill Elliott; 1986 — Geoff Bodine; 1985 — Bill Elliott;
1984 — Cale Yarborough; 1983 — Cale Yarborough; 1982 — Bobby Allison; 1981 — Richard Petty; 1980 — Buddy Baker;
1979 — Richard Petty; 1978 — Bobby Allison; 1977 — Cale Yarborough; 1976 — David Pearson; 1975 — Benny Parsons;
1974 — Richard Petty; 1973 — Richard Petty; 1972 — A.J. Foyt; 1971 — Richard Petty; 1970 — Pete Hamilton;
1969 — Lee Roy Yarbrough; 1968 — Cale Yarborough; 1967 — Mario Andretti; 1966 — Richard Petty; 1965 — Fred Lorenzen;
1964 — Richard Petty; 1963 — Tiny Lund; 1962 — Fireball Roberts; 1961 — Marvin Panch; 1960 — Junior Johnson; 1959 — Lee Petty
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.