DAYTONA 500

At Daytona International Speedway

Daytona Beach, Fla.

Lap length: 2.5 miles

Starting position in parentheses

1. (10) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 207; 2. (31) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 207; 3. (28) Erik Jones, Toyota, 207; 4. (4) Joey Logano, Ford, 207; 5. (34) Michael McDowell, Ford, 207;

6. (22) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 207; 7. (26) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 207; 8. (21) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 207; 9. (17) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 207; 10. (36) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 207

11. (2) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 207; 12. (35) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 207; 13. (5) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford, 207; 14. (19) Ryan Newman, Ford, 207; 15. (25) Parker Kligerman, Toyota, 205;

16. (20) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 205; 17. (18) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, Accident, 200; 18. (32) Corey LaJoie, Ford, 200; 19. (38) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, 200; 20. (6) Clint Bowyer, Ford, Accident, 199;

21. (1) William Byron, Chevrolet, Accident, 198; 22. (16) Jamie McMurray, Chevrolet, Accident, 198; 23. (30) Brendan Gaughan, Chevrolet, Accident, 197; 24. (27) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, Accident, 196; 25. (12) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 196;

26. (3) Kevin Harvick, Ford, Accident, 194; 27. (39) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, Accident, 191; 28. (9) Matt DiBenedetto, Toyota, Accident, 190; 29. (7) Paul Menard, Ford, Accident, 190; 30. (24) David Ragan, Ford, Accident, 190;

31. (14) Ryan Blaney, Ford, Accident, 190; 32. (8) Aric Almirola, Ford, Accident, 190; 33. (23) Daniel Suarez, Ford, Accident, 190; 34. (29) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, Accident, 190; 35. (11) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, Accident, 190;

36. (33) Matt Tifft, Ford, Accident, 190; 37. (15) Chris Buescher, Chevrolet, Accident, 190; 38. (13) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet, Accident, 169; 39. (37) Cody Ware, Chevrolet, Accident, 155; 40. (40) Casey Mears, Chevrolet, Accident, 104.

Race statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 137.44 mph.

Time of Race: 3 houts, 45 minutes, 55 seconds, Margin of Victory: .138 seconds.

Caution Flags: 12 for 47 laps.

Lead Changes: 15 among 9 drivers.

Lap Leaders: W. Byron 1-2; R. Stenhouse Jr. 3-6; M. DiBenedetto 7-21; K. Busch 22; R. Stenhouse Jr. 23-34; K. Busch 35-61; J. Logano 62-72; D. Hemric 73; M. DiBenedetto 74-107; K. Busch 108; R. Blaney 109-121; W. Byron 122-163; J. McMurray 164-169; D. Hamlin 170-190; K. Busch 191-198; D. Hamlin 199-207.

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): Matt DiBenedetto 2 times for 49 laps; William Byron 2 times for 44 laps; Kyle Busch 4 times for 37 laps; Denny Hamlin 2 times for 30 laps; Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 2 times for 16 laps; Ryan Blaney 1 time for 13 laps; Joey Logano 1 time for 11 laps; Jamie McMurray 1 time for 6 laps; Daniel Hemric 1 time for 1 lap.

DAYTONA 500 CHAMPIONS

2019 — Denny Hamlin; 2018 — Austin Dillon; 2017 — Kurt Busch; 2016 — Denny Hamlin; 2015 — Joey Logano;

2014 — Dale Earnhardt Jr.; 2013 — Jimmie Johnson; 2012 — Matt Kenseth; 2011 — Trevor Bayne; 2010 — Jamie McMurray;

2009 — Matt Kenseth; 2008 — Ryan Newman; 2007 — Kevin Harvick; 2006 — Jimmie Johnson; 2005 — Jeff Gordon;

2004 — Dale Earnhardt Jr.; 2003 — Michael Waltrip; 2002 — Ward Burton; 2001 — Michael Waltrip; 2000 — Dale Jarrett;

1999 — Jeff Gordon; 1998 — Dale Earnhardt; 1997 — Jeff Gordon; 1996 — Dale Jarrett; 1995 — Sterling Marlin;

1994 — Sterling Marlin; 1993 — Dale Jarrett; 1992 — Davey Allison; 1991 — Ernie Irvan; 1990 — Derrike Cope;

1989 — Darrell Waltrip; 1988 — Bobby Allison; 1987 — Bill Elliott; 1986 — Geoff Bodine; 1985 — Bill Elliott;

1984 — Cale Yarborough; 1983 — Cale Yarborough; 1982 — Bobby Allison; 1981 — Richard Petty; 1980 — Buddy Baker;

1979 — Richard Petty; 1978 — Bobby Allison; 1977 — Cale Yarborough; 1976 — David Pearson; 1975 — Benny Parsons;

1974 — Richard Petty; 1973 — Richard Petty; 1972 — A.J. Foyt; 1971 — Richard Petty; 1970 — Pete Hamilton;

1969 — Lee Roy Yarbrough; 1968 — Cale Yarborough; 1967 — Mario Andretti; 1966 — Richard Petty; 1965 — Fred Lorenzen;

1964 — Richard Petty; 1963 — Tiny Lund; 1962 — Fireball Roberts; 1961 — Marvin Panch; 1960 — Junior Johnson; 1959 — Lee Petty

