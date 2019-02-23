RINNAI 250

At Atlanta Motor Speedway

Hampton, Ga.

Lap length: 1.5 miles

Starting position in parentheses

1. (3) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 163 laps; 2. (1) Cole Custer, Ford, 163; 3. (7) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 163; 4. (9) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 163; 5. (12) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 163;

6. (8) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Toyota, 163; 7. (6) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 163; 8. (13) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 163; 9. (4) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet, 163; 10. (5) Austin Cindric, Ford, 163;

11. (18) Ryan Sieg, Chevrolet, 163; 12. (16) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 163; 13. (11) Brandon Brown, Chevrolet, 163; 14. (15) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 163; 15. (28) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 162;

16. (35) Gray Gaulding, Chevrolet, 162; 17. (22) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 162; 18. (17) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 162; 19. (23) Alex Labbe, Chevrolet, 162; 20. (10) John Hunter Nemechek, Chevrolet, 162;

21. (19) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, 161; 22. (21) Bayley Currey, Chevrolet, 159; 23. (20) Ray Black II, Chevrolet, 159; 24. (29) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, 159; 25. (30) Stephen Leicht, Chevrolet, 159;

26. (2) Chad Finchum, Toyota, 158; 27. (27) David Starr, Chevrolet, 158; 28. (33) Timmy Hill, Toyota, 157; 29. (32) Joey Gase, Toyota, 156; 30. (25) Matt Mills, Chevrolet, 154;

31. (24) Tommy Joe Martins, Toyota, 152; 32. (14) Vinnie Miller, Chevrolet, transmission, 94; 33. (36) Mike Harmon, Chevrolet, electrical, 90; 34. (26) Josh Bilicki, Chevrolet, ignition, 87; 35. (37) Morgan Shepherd, Chevrolet, brakes, 45;

36. (31) Jeff Green, Chevrolet, vibration, 42; 37. (34) John Jackson, Toyota, suspension, 14.

Average Speed of Race Winner: 139.456 mph.

Time of Race: 1 hour, 48 minutes, 0 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 0.191 seconds.

Caution Flags: 3 for 16 laps.

Lead Changes: 11 among 5 drivers.

Lap Leaders: C. Custer 0;C. Bell 1-42;C. Custer 43;C. Bell 44-82;C. Custer 83;T. Reddick 84-91;C. Bell 92-122;B. Jones 123;N. Gragson 124-132;C. Bell 133-156;T. Reddick 157;C. Bell 158-163.

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): Christopher Bell 5 times for 142 laps; Noah Gragson 1 time for 9 laps; Tyler Reddick 2 times for 9 laps; Cole Custer 2 times for 2 laps; Brandon Jones 1 time for 1 lap.

