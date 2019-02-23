RINNAI 250
At Atlanta Motor Speedway
Hampton, Ga.
Lap length: 1.5 miles
Starting position in parentheses
1. (3) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 163 laps; 2. (1) Cole Custer, Ford, 163; 3. (7) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 163; 4. (9) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 163; 5. (12) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 163;
6. (8) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Toyota, 163; 7. (6) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 163; 8. (13) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 163; 9. (4) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet, 163; 10. (5) Austin Cindric, Ford, 163;
11. (18) Ryan Sieg, Chevrolet, 163; 12. (16) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 163; 13. (11) Brandon Brown, Chevrolet, 163; 14. (15) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 163; 15. (28) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 162;
16. (35) Gray Gaulding, Chevrolet, 162; 17. (22) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 162; 18. (17) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 162; 19. (23) Alex Labbe, Chevrolet, 162; 20. (10) John Hunter Nemechek, Chevrolet, 162;
21. (19) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, 161; 22. (21) Bayley Currey, Chevrolet, 159; 23. (20) Ray Black II, Chevrolet, 159; 24. (29) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, 159; 25. (30) Stephen Leicht, Chevrolet, 159;
26. (2) Chad Finchum, Toyota, 158; 27. (27) David Starr, Chevrolet, 158; 28. (33) Timmy Hill, Toyota, 157; 29. (32) Joey Gase, Toyota, 156; 30. (25) Matt Mills, Chevrolet, 154;
31. (24) Tommy Joe Martins, Toyota, 152; 32. (14) Vinnie Miller, Chevrolet, transmission, 94; 33. (36) Mike Harmon, Chevrolet, electrical, 90; 34. (26) Josh Bilicki, Chevrolet, ignition, 87; 35. (37) Morgan Shepherd, Chevrolet, brakes, 45;
36. (31) Jeff Green, Chevrolet, vibration, 42; 37. (34) John Jackson, Toyota, suspension, 14.
Average Speed of Race Winner: 139.456 mph.
Time of Race: 1 hour, 48 minutes, 0 seconds.
Margin of Victory: 0.191 seconds.
Caution Flags: 3 for 16 laps.
Lead Changes: 11 among 5 drivers.
Lap Leaders: C. Custer 0;C. Bell 1-42;C. Custer 43;C. Bell 44-82;C. Custer 83;T. Reddick 84-91;C. Bell 92-122;B. Jones 123;N. Gragson 124-132;C. Bell 133-156;T. Reddick 157;C. Bell 158-163.
Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): Christopher Bell 5 times for 142 laps; Noah Gragson 1 time for 9 laps; Tyler Reddick 2 times for 9 laps; Cole Custer 2 times for 2 laps; Brandon Jones 1 time for 1 lap.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.