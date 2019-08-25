CHEVROLET SILVERADO 250
At Canadian Tire Motorsport Park
Bowmanville, Ontario
Lap Length: 2.459 miles
(Pole position in parentheses)
1. (1) Brett Moffitt, Chevrolet, 64; 2. (4) Alex Tagliani, Toyota, 64; 3. (5) Ben Rhodes, Ford, 64; 4. (17) Sheldon Creed, Chevrolet, 64; 5. (6) Austin Hill, Toyota, 64;
6. (13) Johnny Sauter, Ford, 64; 7. (12) Stewart Friesen, Chevrolet, 64; 8. (3) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 64; 9. (8) Tyler Ankrum, Toyota, 64; 10. (9) Raphael Lessard, Toyota, 64;
11. (10) Matt Crafton, Ford, 64; 12. (11) Gary Klutt, Chevrolet, 64; 13. (14) Grant Enfinger, Ford, 64; 14. (18) Austin Wayne Self, Chevrolet, 64; 15. (15) DJ Kennington, Chevrolet, 64;
16. (20) Jordan Anderson, Chevrolet, 64; 17. (21) Gus Dean, Chevrolet, 64; 18. (2) Todd Gilliland, Toyota, 64; 19. (16) Dylan Lupton, Chevrolet, 63; 20. (19) Jason White, Toyota, 63;
21. (7) Harrison Burton, Toyota, Engine, 62; 22. (23) Bobby Reuse, Chevrolet, 62; 23. (24) Jennifer Jo Cobb, Chevrolet, 60; 24. (29) Norm Benning, Chevrolet, 60; 25. (26) Roger Reuse, Ford, 58;
26. (25) Josh Reaume, Chevrolet, Suspension, 50; 27. (22) Dan Corcoran, Chevrolet, Accident, 27; 28. (27) Gregory Rayl, Chevrolet, Transmission, 4; 29. (28) Ray Ciccarelli, Chevrolet, Engine, 2.
Race Statistics
Average Speed of Race Winner: 88.913 mph.
Time of Race: 1 Hour, 46 Minutes, 12 Seconds. Margin of Victory: 5.160 Seconds.
Caution Flags: 3 for 9 laps.
Lead Changes: 6 among 5 drivers.
Lap Leaders: B. Moffitt 1-21; S. Friesen 22; B. Rhodes 23-31; R. Chastain 32; A. Hill 33; R. Chastain 34-41; B. Moffitt 42-64.
Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): Brett Moffitt 2 times for 44 laps; Ross Chastain 2 times for 9 laps; Ben Rhodes 1 time for 9 laps; Austin Hill 1 time for 1 lap; Stewart Friesen 1 time for 1 lap.
(SATURDAY'S RESULTS)
XFINITY CTECH MANUFACTURING 180
At Road America
Elkhart Lake, Wis.
Lap Length: 4.048 miles
(Pole position number in parentheses)
1. (12) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 45; 2. (3) Austin Cindric, Ford, 45; 3. (6) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 45; 4. (5) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet, 45; 5. (11) Kaz Grala, Chevrolet, 45;
6. (7) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 45; 7. (10) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 45; 8. (9) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 45; 9. (8) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 45; 10. (4) Cole Custer, Ford, 45;
11. (17) Ryan Sieg, Chevrolet, 45; 12. (18) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 45; 13. (13) Regan Smith, Chevrolet, 45; 14. (29) Ray Black II, Chevrolet, 45; 15. (27) Nic Hammann, Chevrolet, 45;
16. (20) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 45; 17. (32) David Starr, Chevrolet, 45; 18. (33) Ryan Vargas, Chevrolet, 45; 19. (31) Joey Gase, Toyota, 45; 20. (16) Josh Bilicki, Chevrolet, 45;
21. (22) Ryan Ellis, Toyota, 45; 22. (24) Loris Hezemans, Chevrolet, 45; 23. (34) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, 45; 24. (1) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 45; 25. (23) Tommy Joe Martins, Toyota, 45;
26. (14) John Hunter Nemechek, Chevrolet, 45; 27. (2) Matt DiBenedetto, Toyota, Accident, 44; 28. (37) Vinnie Miller, Chevrolet, 44; 29. (19) Gray Gaulding, Chevrolet, 44; 30. (38) Dick Karth, Toyota, 43;
31. (28) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, 41; 32. (36) Dexter Bean, Chevrolet, 39; 33. (21) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, Engine, 37; 34. (25) Stephen Leicht, Chevrolet, Engine, 36; 35. (35) Chad Finchum, Toyota, Transmission, 15;
36. (15) Preston Pardus, Chevrolet, Suspension, 14; 37. (26) Brandon Brown, Chevrolet, Suspension, 10; 38. (30) JJ Yeley, Chevrolet, Electrical, 2.
Race Statistics
Average Speed of Race Winner: 83.031 mph.
Time of Race: 2 Hours, 11 Minutes, 38 Seconds. Margin of Victory: 1.891 Seconds.
Caution Flags: 4 for 8 laps.
Lead Changes: 8 among 6 drivers.
Lap Leaders: A. Allmendinger 1-10; A. Cindric 11-12; M. DiBenedetto 13-17; J. Haley 18; C. Briscoe 19-20; M. DiBenedetto 21-33; C. Bell 34; A. Cindric 35-36; C. Bell 37-45.
Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): Matt DiBenedetto 2 times for 18 laps; Christopher Bell 2 times for 10 laps; AJ Allmendinger 1 time for 10 laps; Austin Cindric 2 times for 4 laps; Chase Briscoe 1 time for 2 laps; Justin Haley 1 time for 1 lap.
IndyCar
BOMMARITO AUTOMOTIVE GROUP 500
At World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway
Madison, Illinois
Lap length: 1.250 miles
(Start position in parentheses)
1. (5) Takuma Sato, Dallara-Honda, 248 laps, Running
2. (17) Ed Carpenter, Dallara-Chevrolet, 248 laps, Running
3. (20) Tony Kanaan, Dallara-Chevrolet, 248 laps, Running
4. (6) Santino Ferrucci, Dallara-, 248 laps, Running
5. (4) Simon Pagenaud, Dallara-Chevrolet, 248 laps, Running
6. (18) Conor Daly, Dallara-Chevrolet, 248 laps, Running
7. (1) Josef Newgarden, Dallara-Chevrolet, 248 laps, Running
8. (9) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Dallara-Honda, 248 laps, Running
9. (12) Colton Herta, Dallara-, 248 laps, Running
10. (22) Marco Andretti, Dallara-Honda, 248 laps, Running
11. (10) Felix Rosenqvist, Dallara-, 248 laps, Running
12. (7) James Hinchcliffe, Dallara-Honda, 247 laps, Running
13. (11) Alexander Rossi, Dallara-Honda, 247 laps, Running
14. (15) Zach Veach, Dallara-Honda, 247 laps, Running
15. (19) Charlie Kimball, Dallara-Chevrolet, 247 laps, Running
16. (14) Marcus Ericsson, Dallara-, 247 laps, Running
17. (21) Matheus Leist, Dallara-Chevrolet, 246 laps, Running
18. (16) Graham Rahal, Dallara-Honda, 226 laps, Mechanical
19. (2) Sebastien Bourdais, Dallara-Honda, 189 laps, Contact
20. (8) Scott Dixon, Dallara-Honda, 136 laps, Mechanical
21. (13) Spencer Pigot, Dallara-Chevrolet, 131 laps, Contact
22. (3) Will Power, Dallara-Chevrolet, 52 laps, Contact
Race Statistics
Average Speed of Race Winner: 136.874 mph.
Time of Race: 02:15:53.4687.
Margin of Victory: 0.0399 of a second.
Cautions: 5 for 49 laps.
Lead Changes: 13 among 11 drivers.
Lap Leaders: Newgarden 1-50, Power 51, Ferrucci 52, Hinchcliffe 53, Herta 54-63, Hinchcliffe 64-82, Ferrucci 83-114, Bourdais 115, Rosenqvist 116, Ericsson 117-118, Daly 119, Andretti 120-123, Ferrucci 124-187, Sato 188-248.
Points: Sato 51, Carpenter 40, Ferrucci 35, Pagenaud 30, Daly 29, Newgarden 28, Hunter-Reay 24, Herta 23, Andretti 21, Rosenqvist 20, Hinchcliffe 19, Rossi 17, Veach 16, Ericsson 15, Leist 13, Bourdais 12, Dixon 10, Power 9.
