MONSTER ENERGY CUP POINTS LEADERS

Through Aug. 4

1. Kyle Busch, 851; 2. Joey Logano, 838; 3. Kevin Harvick, 777; 4. Denny Hamlin, 771; 5. Martin Truex Jr., 753;

6. Brad Keselowski, 728; 7. Kurt Busch, 679; 8. Chase Elliott, 676; 9. Aric Almirola, 640; 10. Ryan Blaney, 633;

11. Alex Bowman, 623; 12. William Byron, 604; 13. Erik Jones, 598; 14. Kyle Larson, 590; 15. Clint Bowyer, 556;

16. Jimmie Johnson, 544; 17. Ryan Newman, 544; 18. Daniel Suarez, 521; 19. Paul Menard, 483; 20. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., 466

