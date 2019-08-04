HUNGARIAN GRAND PRIX
At Hungaroring
Budapest, Hungary
Lap length: 2.72 miles
1. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, 70 laps, 1:35:03.796, 25 points.
2. Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing Honda, 70, +17.796 seconds behind, 19.
3. Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, 70, +61.433, 15.
4. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 70, +65.250, 12.
5. Carlos Sainz, McLaren Renault, 69, +1 lap, 10.
6. Pierre Gasly, Red Bull Racing Honda, 69, +1 lap, 8.
7. Kimi Räikkönen, Alfa Romeo Racing Ferrari, 69, +1 lap, 6.
8. Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes, 69, +1 lap, 4.
9. Lando Norris, McLaren Renault, 69, +1 lap, 2.
10. Alexander Albon, Scuderia Toro Rosso Honda, 69, +1 lap, 1.
11. Sergio Perez, Racing Point BWT Mercedes, 69, +1 lap.
12. Nico Hulkenberg, Renault, 69, +1 lap.
13. Kevin Magnussen, Haas Ferrari, 69, +1 lap.
14. Daniel Ricciardo, Renault, 69, +1 lap.
15. Daniil Kvyat, Scuderia Toro Rosso Honda, 68, +2 laps.
16. George Russell, Williams Mercedes, 68, +2 laps.
17. Lance Stroll, Racing Point BWT Mercedes, 68, +2 laps.
18. Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing Ferrari, 68, +2 laps.
19. Robert Kubica, Williams Mercedes, 67, +3 laps.
Not classified
Romain Grosjean, Haas Ferrari, 49, did not finish.
Driver Standings
1. Lewis Hamilton, 250; 2. Valtteri Bottas, 188; 3. Max Verstappen, 181; 4. Sebastian Vettel, 156; 5. Charles Leclerc, 132; 6. Pierre Gasly, 63; 7. Carlos Sainz, 58; 8. Kimi Räikkönen, 31; 9. Daniil Kvyat, 27; 10. Lando Norris, 24;11. Daniel Ricciardo, 22; 12. Lance Stroll, 18; 13. Kevin Magnussen, 18; 14. Nico Hulkenberg, 17; 15. Alexander Albon, 16; 16. Sergio Perez, 13; 17. Romain Grosjean, 8; 18. Antonio Giovinazzi, 1; 19. Robert Kubica, 1
Constructor Standings
1. Mercedes, 438; 2. Ferrari, 288; 3. Red Bull Racing Honda, 244; 4. McLaren Renault, 82; 5. Scuderia Toro Rosso Honda, 43; 6. Renault, 39; 7. Alfa Romeo Racing Ferrari, 32; 8. Racing Point BWT Mercedes, 31; 9. Haas Ferrari, 26; 10. Williams Mercedes, 1
(SATURDAY'S RESULTS)
NASCAR
XFINITY ZIPPO 200
At Watkins Glen International
Watkins Glen, N.Y.
Lap Length: 2.45 miles
(Pole position in parentheses)
1. (2) Austin Cindric, Ford, 82; 2. (4) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 82; 3. (9) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 82; 4. (3) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 82; 5. (5) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 82;
6. (6) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 82; 7. (13) Cole Custer, Ford, 82; 8. (14) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 82; 9. (18) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet, 82; 10. (8) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 82;
11. (11) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 82; 12. (20) John Hunter Nemechek, Chevrolet, 82; 13. (23) Scott Heckert, Chevrolet, 82; 14. (12) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 82; 15. (15) Gray Gaulding, Chevrolet, 82;
16. (21) Alex Labbe, Chevrolet, 82; 17. (10) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 82; 18. (27) Brandon Brown, Chevrolet, 82; 19. (30) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, 82; 20. (28) Stephen Leicht, Chevrolet, 82;
21. (26) Cody Ware, Chevrolet, 82; 22. (24) Ray Black II, Chevrolet, 82; 23. (31) Stanton Barrett, Toyota, 82; 24. (29) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 80; 25. (34) Dan Corcoran, Chevrolet, 75;
26. (16) Josh Bilicki, Chevrolet, Accident, 72; 27. (33) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, DVP, 67; 28. (22) Tommy Joe Martins, Toyota, Accident, 65; 29. (32) David Starr, Chevrolet, Fuel Pump, 57; 30. (17) Ryan Sieg, Chevrolet, Accident, 47;
31. (1) Kyle Busch, Toyota, Suspension, 35; 32. (35) Chad Finchum, Toyota, Brakes, 30; 33. (19) Ross Chastain(i), Chevrolet, Accident, 19; 34. (36) Joey Gase, Toyota, Transmission, 9; 35. (25) JJ Yeley, Chevrolet, Overheating, 6;
36. (37) Vinnie Miller, Chevrolet, Ignition, 0; 37. (7) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 82.
Race Statistics
Average Speed of Race Winner: 88.611 mph.
Time of Race: 2 Horrs, 16 Minutes, 2 Seconds. Margin of Victory: 1.168 Seconds.
Caution Flags: 7 for 16 laps.
Lead Changes: 9 among 6 drivers.
Lap Leaders: K. Busch 1-21; C. Bell 22-23; R. Blaney 24-36; A. Allmendinger 37-50; J. Allgaier 51-63; A. Cindric 64-69; A. Allmendinger 70-71; C. Bell 72; A. Allmendinger 73-80; A. Cindric 81-82. Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): AJ Allmendinger 3 times for 24 laps; Kyle Busch 1 time for 21 laps; Ryan Blaney 1 time for 13 laps; Justin Allgaier 1 time for 13 laps; Austin Cindric 2 times for 8 laps; Christopher Bell 2 times for 3 laps.
