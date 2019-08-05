MONSTER GO BOWLING

AT THE GLEN

At Watkins Glen International

Watkins Glen, N.Y.

Lap Length: 2.45 miles

(Car number in parentheses)

1. (1) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 90; 2. (4) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 90; 3. (6) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 90; 4. (14) Erik Jones, Toyota, 90; 5. (19) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 90;

6. (20) Matt DiBenedetto, Toyota, 90; 7. (15) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 90; 8. (5) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 90; 9. (10) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 90; 10. (7) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 90;

11. (3) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 90; 12. (9) Aric Almirola, Ford, 90; 13. (16) Chris Buescher, Chevrolet, 90; 14. (17) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 90; 15. (12) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Ford, 90;

16. (11) Michael McDowell, Ford, 90; 17. (18) Daniel Suarez, Ford, 90; 18. (22) Paul Menard, Ford, 90; 19. (8) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 90; 20. (13) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 90;

21. (2) William Byron, Chevrolet, 90; 22. (31) David Ragan, Ford, 90; 23. (21) Joey Logano, Ford, 90; 24. (26) Matt Tifft ‥, Ford, 90; 25. (25) Ryan Newman, Ford, 90;

26. (24) Parker Kligerman(i), Toyota, 90; 27. (32) Ross Chastain(i), Chevrolet, 90; 28. (30) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet, 90; 29. (34) Landon Cassill(i), Chevrolet, 90; 30. (27) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 89;

31. (28) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 89; 32. (36) Josh Bilicki(i), Chevrolet, 89; 33. (35) Cody Ware(i), Chevrolet, 89; 34. (33) Corey LaJoie, Ford, Engine, 85; 35. (23) Daniel Hemric ‥, Chevrolet, 84;

36. (29) Ryan Preece ‥, Chevrolet, Rear Gear, 72; 37. (37) Reed Sorenson, Chevrolet, Steering, 65.

Average Speed of Race Winner: 98.523 mph.

Time of Race: 2 Hrs, 14 Mins, 17 Secs. Margin of Victory: 0.454 Seconds.

Caution Flags: 4 for 13 laps.

Lead Changes: 5 among 4 drivers.

Lap Leaders: C. Elliott 1-22;K. Larson 23-28;C. Elliott 29-58;M. Truex Jr 59;P. Menard 60-62;C. Elliott 63-90.

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): Chase Elliott 3 times for 80 laps; Kyle Larson 1 time for 6 laps; Paul Menard 1 time for 3 laps; Martin Truex Jr 1 time for 1 lap.

Stage ‥1 Top Ten: 9,11,19,18,24,48,42,20,1,10

Stage ‥2 Top Ten: 9,19,4,14,11,2,88,20,12,48

