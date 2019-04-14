GRAND PRIX OF LONG BEACH
At Long Beach street circuit
Long Beach, Calif.
Lap length: 1.968 miles
Starting position in parentheses
1. (1) Alexander Rossi, Honda, 85, Running; 2. (4) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 85, Running; 3. (2) Scott Dixon, Honda, 85, Running; 4. (6) Graham Rahal, Honda, 85, Running; 5. (7) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Honda, 85, Running;
6. (5) Simon Pagenaud, Chevrolet, 85, Running; 7. (3) Will Power, Chevrolet, 85, Running; 8. (8) Takuma Sato, Honda, 85, Running; 9. (15) James Hinchcliffe, Honda, 85, Running; 10. (12) Felix Rosenqvist, Honda, 85, Running;
11. (14) Sebastien Bourdais, Honda, 85, Running; 12. (9) Patricio O'Ward, Chevrolet, 84, Running; 13. (11) Marco Andretti, Honda, 84, Running; 14. (16) Max Chilton, Chevrolet, 84, Running; 15. (20) Matheus Leist, Chevrolet, 84, Running;
16. (17) Ed Jones, Chevrolet, 84, Running; 17. (22) Zach Veach, Honda, 84, Running; 18. (23) Spencer Pigot, Chevrolet, 84, Running; 19. (21) Tony Kanaan, Chevrolet, 83, Running; 20. (19) Marcus Ericsson, Honda, 83, Running;
21. (13) Santino Ferrucci, Honda, 83, Running; 22. (18) Jack Harvey, Honda, 82, Running; 23. (10) Colton Herta, Honda, 50, Contact
Race Statistics
Winner's average speed: 98.794 mph
Time of Race: 1:41:35.5999
Margin of victory: 20.2359 seconds
Cautions: 1 for 3 laps
Lead changes: 6 among 4 drivers
Lap Leaders: Rossi, Alexander 1-25, Power, Will 26-27, Newgarden, Josef 28, Sato, Takuma 29, Rossi, Alexander 30-56, Newgarden, Josef 57, Rossi, Alexander 58-85.
NTT IndyCar Series point standings: Newgarden 166, Rossi 138, Dixon 133, Sato 116, Hunter-Reay 96, Hinchcliffe 93, Power 93, Bourdais 91, Rahal 90, Herta 88.
Formula One
CHINESE GRAND PRIX
At Shanghai International Circuit
Shanghai
Lap length: 3.38 miles
1. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, 56 laps, 1:32:06.350, 25 points.
2. Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes, 56, +6.552 seconds, 18.
3. Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, 56, +13.744, 15.
4. Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing Honda, 56, +27.627, 12.
5. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 56, +31.276, 10.
6. Pierre Gasly, Red Bull Racing Honda, 56, +89.307, 9.
7. Daniel Ricciardo, Renault, 55, +1 lap, 6.
8. Sergio Perez, Racing Point BWT Mercedes, 55, +1 lap, 4.
9. Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing Ferrari, 55, +1 lap, 2.
10. Alexander Albon, Scuderia Toro Rosso Honda, 55, +1 lap, 1.
11. Romain Grosjean, Haas Ferrari, 55, +1 lap.
12. Lance Stroll, Racing Point BWT Mercedes, 55, +1 lap.
13. Kevin Magnussen, Haas Ferrari, 55, +1 lap.
14. Carlos Sainz, McLaren Renault, 55, +1 lap.
15. Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing Ferrari, 55, +1 lap.
16. George Russell, Williams Mercedes, 54, +2 laps.
17. Robert Kubica, Williams Mercedes, 54, +2 laps.
18. Lando Norris, McLaren Renault, 50, did not finish.
Daniil Kvyat, Scuderia Toro Rosso Honda, 41, did not finish.
Nico Hulkenberg, Renault, 16, did not finish.
Gasly scored an additional point for setting the fastest lap of the race. Albon started the race from the pit lane.
