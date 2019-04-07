59th ANNUAL FOOD CITY 500
At Bristol Motor Speedway
Bristol, Tenn
Lap length: 0.53 miles
1. (17) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 500; 2. (27) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 500; 3. (7) Joey Logano, Ford, 500; 4. (3) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 500; 5. (5) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 500;
6. (9) Paul Menard, Ford, 500; 7. (8) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 500; 8. (20) Daniel Suarez, Ford, 500; 9. (11) Ryan Newman, Ford, 500; 10. (10) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 500;
11. (1) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 500; 12. (21) Matt DiBenedetto, Toyota, 500; 13. (13) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 500; 14. (15) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 500; 15. (24) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 500;
16. (2) William Byron, Chevrolet, 500; 17. (23) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 499; 18. (12) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 499; 19. (16) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 499;
20. (28) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet, 499; 21. (22) David Ragan, Ford, 498; 22. (25) Chris Buescher, Chevrolet, 498; 23. (14) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 497; 24. (4) Erik Jones, Toyota, 497; 25. (30) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 496;
26. (31) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, 495; 27. (29) Matt Tifft, Ford, 494; 28. (18) Michael McDowell, Ford, 493; 29. (37) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 491; 30. (26) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, 490;
31. (34) Bayley Currey, Chevrolet, 488; 32. (36) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, 476; 33. (19) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford, 395; 34. (32) Corey LaJoie, Ford, Accident, 308; 35. (35) Timmy Hill, Toyota, Suspension, 239;
36. (33) Gray Gaulding, Ford, Engine, 142; 37. (6) Aric Almirola, Ford, Accident, 3.
Race statistics
Average Speed of Race Winner: 90.527 mph.
Time of Race: 2 hours, 56 minutes, 38 seconds. Margin of Victory: .722 seconds.
Caution Flags: 11 for 77 laps.
Lead Changes: 21 among 9 drivers.
Lap Leaders: C. Elliott 1-38; C. Bowyer 39-40; R. Blaney 41; D. Hamlin 42-48; E. Jones 49-58; R. Blaney 59-117; C. Bowyer 118-123; T. Dillon 124-129; B. Keselowski 130-144; J. Logano 145-255; R. Blaney 256-353; J. Logano 354-374; C. Bowyer 375-377; J. Logano 378; C. Bowyer 379-383; K. Busch 384-408; C. Bowyer 409-416; J. Logano 417; K. Busch 418-444; B. Keselowski 445-469; J. Logano 470-481; K. Busch 482-500.
Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): Ryan Blaney 3 times for 158 laps; Joey Logano 5 times for 146 laps; Kyle Busch 3 times for 71 laps; Brad Keselowski 2 times for 40 laps; Chase Elliott 1 time for 38 laps; Clint Bowyer 5 times for 24 laps; Erik Jones 1 time for 10 laps; Denny Hamlin 1 time for 7 laps; Ty Dillon 1 time for 6 laps.
