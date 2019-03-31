MONSTER ENERGY

O'REILLY AUTO PARTS 500

At Texas Motor Speedway

Fort Worth, Texas

Lap length: 0.526 miles

(Starting position in parentheses)

1. (6) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 334; 2. (25) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 334; 3. (4) Daniel Suarez, Ford, 334; 4. (11) Erik Jones, Toyota, 334; 5. (1) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 334;

6. (2) William Byron, Chevrolet, 334; 7. (21) Aric Almirola, Ford, 334; 8. (23) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 334; 9. (30) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 334; 10. (16) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 334;

11. (18) Ryan Newman, Ford, 334; 12. (20) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 334; 13. (3) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 334; 14. (5) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 334; 15. (15) Michael McDowell, Ford, 334;

16. (17) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford, 333; 17. (8) Joey Logano, Ford, 333; 18. (24) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 333; 19. (14) Paul Menard, Ford, 333; 20. (19) Chris Buescher, Chevrolet, 333;

21. (9) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 332; 22. (27) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 332; 23. (10) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet, 332; 24. (29) Matt Tifft, Ford, 332; 25. (28) David Ragan, Ford, 331;

26. (26) Matt DiBenedetto, Toyota, 331; 27. (33) Parker Kligerman, Toyota, 330; 28. (31) Corey LaJoie, Ford, 330; 29. (35) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 329; 30. (32) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, 326;

31. (34) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, 325; 32. (38) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 325; 33. (7) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, 324; 34. (37) Reed Sorenson, Chevrolet, 322; 35. (36) Bayley Currey, Ford, 320;

36. (12) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 279; 37. (13) Ryan Blaney, Ford, Overheating, 225; 38. (39) Timmy Hill, Toyota, Clutch, 168; 39. (22) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, Accident, 147.

Race statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 153.224 mph.

Time of Race: 3 hours, 16 minutes, 11 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 2.743 seconds.

Caution Flags: 5 for 29 laps.

Lead Changes: 27 among 13 drivers.

Lap Leaders: J. Johnson 1-59; J. Logano 60; A. Dillon 61-62; K. Busch 63-65; W. Byron 66-79; C. Bowyer 80-82; J. Logano 83-88; M. Truex Jr. 89-98; K. Busch 99-108; C. Elliott 109-143; J. Logano 144; K. Busch 145-155; D. Hamlin 156-172; R. Blaney 173-217; D. Suarez 218-220; K. Busch 221-238; J. Johnson 239; D. Suarez 240-245; K. Busch 246-257; A. Almirola 258-260; E. Jones 261-263; K. Busch 264-275; E. Jones 276-302; D. Hamlin 303-318; W. Byron 319; A. Dillon 320-322; D. Hamlin 323-334.

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): Kyle Busch 6 times for 66 laps; Jimmie Johnson 2 times for 60 laps; Denny Hamlin 3 times for 45 laps; Ryan Blaney 1 time for 45 laps; Chase Elliott 1 time for 35 laps; Erik Jones 2 times for 30 laps; William Byron 2 times for 15 laps; Martin Truex Jr. 1 time for 10 laps; Daniel Suarez 2 times for 9 laps; Joey Logano 3 times for 8 laps; Austin Dillon 2 times for 5 laps; Clint Bowyer 1 time for 3 laps; Aric Almirola 1 time for 3 laps.

Formula One

BAHRAIN GRAND PRIX

At Bahrain International Circuit

Manama, Bahrain

Lap length: 3.36 miles

1. Lewis Hamilton, Britain, Mercedes, 57 laps, 1:34:21.295, 25 points; 2. Valtteri Bottas, Finland, Mercedes, 57 laps, +2.980, 18; 3. Charles Leclerc, Monaco, Ferrari, 57 laps, +6.131, 16; 4. Max Verstappen, Netherlands, Red Bull Honda, 57 laps, +6.408, 12; 5. Sebastian Vettel, Germany, Ferrari, 57 laps, +36.068, 10;

6. Lando Norris, Britain, McLaren Renault, 57 laps, +45.754. 8; 7. Kimi Raikkonen, Finland, Alfa Romeo Ferrari, 57 laps, +47.470, 6; 8. Pierre Gasly, France, Red Bull Honda, 57 laps, +58.094, 4; 9. Alexander Albon, Thailand, Scuderia Toro Rosso Honda, 57 laps, +1:02.697, 2; 10. Sergio Perez, Mexico, BWT Mercedes, 57 laps, +1:03.6-6, 1;

11. Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Ferrari, 57 laps, +1:04.599; 12. Daniil Kvyat, Russia, Scuderia Toro Rosso Honda, 56 laps, +1 lap; 13. Kevin Magnussen, Denmark, Haas Ferrari, 56 laps, +1 lap; 14. Lance Stroll, Canada, BWT Mercedes, 56 laps, +1 lap; 15. George Russell, Britain, Williams Mercedes, 56 laps, +1 lap;

16. Robert Kubica, Poland, Williams Mercedes, 55 laps, +2 laps; 17. Nico Hulkenberg, Germany, Renault, 53 laps, DNF; 18. Daniel Ricciardo, Australia, Renault, 53 laps, DNF; 19. Carlos Sainz, Spain, McLaren Renault, 53 laps, DNF; NR. Romain Grosjean, France, Haas Ferrari, 16 laps, DNF.

Driver Standings

1. Valtteri Bottas, 44; 2. Lewis Hamilton, 43; 3. Max Verstappen, 27; 4. Charles Leclerc, 26; 5. Sebastian Vettel, 22; 6. Kimi Raikkonen, 10; 7. Lando Norris, 8; 8. Kevin Magnussen, 8; 9. Nico Hulkenberg, 6; 10. Pierre Gasly, 4; 11. Lance Stroll, 2; 12. Alexander Albon, 2; 13. Daniil Kvyat, 1; 14. Sergio Perez, 1

Manufacturers Standings

1. Mercedes GP, 87; 2. Ferrari, 48; 3. Red Bull Racing Tag Heuer, 31; 4. Alfa Romeo Ferrari, 10; 5. McLaren Renault, 8; 6. Haas Ferrari, 8; 7. Renault, 6; 8. Scuderia Toro Rosso Honda, 3; 9. Racing Point BMW Mercedes, 3; 10. Williams Mercedes, 0

