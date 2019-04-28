MONSTER ENERGY CUP TALLADEGA
At Talladega Speedway
Talladega, Ala.
(Pole position in parentheses)
1. (11) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 188; 2. (9) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 188; 3. (30) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 188; 4. (8) Joey Logano, Ford, 188; 5. (5) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, 188;
6. (14) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 188; 7. (24) Ryan Newman, Ford, 188; 8. (29) Brendan Gaughan, Chevrolet, 188; 9. (2) Aric Almirola, Ford, 188; 10. (22) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 188;
11. (36) Corey LaJoie, Ford, 188; 12. (16) Daniel Suarez, Ford, 188; 13. (4) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 188; 14. (1) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 188; 15. (7) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 188;
16. (17) Paul Menard, Ford, 188; 17. (13) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 188; 18. (37) Reed Sorenson, Chevrolet, 188; 19. (27) Erik Jones, Toyota, 188; 20. (20) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 188;
21. (25) William Byron, Chevrolet, 188; 22. (33) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Toyota, Accident, 187; 23. (15) David Ragan, Ford, Accident, 187; 24. (10) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, Accident, 187; 25. (6) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Ford, Accident, 187;
26. (34) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 187; 27. (35) Parker Kligerman, Toyota, 186; 28. (40) Cody Ware, Ford, 184; 29. (3) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 182; 30. (31) Chris Buescher, Chevrolet, Accident, 181.
31. (26) Matt DiBenedetto, Toyota, Accident, 181; 32. (38) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, Accident, 180; 33. (21) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 178; 34. (32) Landon Cassill,, Chevrolet, 154; 35. (39) Stanton Barrett, Chevrolet, Suspension, 132.
36. (23) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, Accident, 80; 37. (18) Matt Tifft, Ford, Accident, 11; 38. (19) Kevin Harvick, Ford, Accident, 11; 39. (28) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet, Accident, 10; 40. (12) Michael McDowell, Ford, Accident, 10.
Race Statistics
Average Speed of Race Winner: 161.331 mph.
Time of Race: 3 Hours, 5 Minutes, 59 Seconds. Margin of Victory: Under Caution Seconds.
Caution Flags: 6 for 21 laps.
Lead Changes: 38 among 16 drivers.
Lap Leaders: A. Dillon 0; B. Keselowski 1-7; J. Logano 8; R. Blaney 9; J. Logano 10-13; Gaughan, 14; J. Logano 15-16; A. Almirola 17-30; J. Logano 31-32; A. Almirola 33; K. Larson 34; A. Almirola 35-46; M. Truex Jr 47-49; T. Dillon 50-56; C. Elliott 57-60; A. Bowman 61-67; B. Keselowski 68-70; J. Logano 71-73; R. Blaney 74-75; K. Busch 76; R. Blaney 77; R. Stenhouse Jr 78-90; K. Busch 91-92; R. Stenhouse Jr 93; C. Elliott 94-112; Gaughan, 113-114; C. Elliott 115-132; Gaughan, 133-134; E. Jones 135-138; J. Logano 139-143; M. Truex Jr 144-151; J. Logano 152-154; M. DiBenedetto 155; R. Chastain, 156-164; R. Stenhouse Jr 165-166; J. Logano 167-173; K. Busch 174; J. Logano 175-184; C. Elliott 185-188.
Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): Chase Elliott 4 times for 45 laps; Joey Logano 9 times for 37 laps; Aric Almirola 3 times for 27 laps; Ricky Stenhouse Jr 3 times for 16 laps; Martin Truex Jr 2 times for 11 laps; Brad Keselowski 2 times for 10 laps; Ross Chastain, 1 time for 9 laps; Ty Dillon 1 time for 7 laps; Alex Bowman 1 time for 7 laps; Brendan Gaughan, 3 times for 5 laps; Ryan Blaney 3 times for 4 laps; Erik Jones 1 time for 4 laps; Kyle Busch 3 times for 4 laps; Kyle Larson 1 time for 1 lap; Matt DiBenedetto 1 time for 1 lap.
Formula One
AZERBAIJAN GRAND PRIX
At Baku City Circuit
Baku, Azerbaijan
Lap length: 3.73 miles
1. Valtteri Bottas, Finland, Mercedes, 51 laps, 1:31.942, 25 points.
2. Lewis Hamilton, Britain, Mercedes, 51, +1.524, 18.
3. Sebastian Vettel, Germany, Ferrari, 51, +11.739, 15.
4. Max Verstappen, Netherlands, Red Bull Honda, 51, +17.493, 12.
5. Charles Leclerc, Monaco, Ferrari, 51, +1:09.107, 11.
6. Sergio Perez, Mexico, BWT Mercedes, 51, +1:16.416, 8.
7. Carlos Sainz, Spain, McLaren Renault, 51, +1:23.826, 6.
8. Lando Norris, Britain, McLaren Renault, 51, +1:40.268, 4.
9. Lance Stroll, Canada, BWT Mercedes, 51, +1:43.826, 2.
10. Kimi Raikkonen, Finland, Alfa Romeo Ferrari, 50, +1 lap, 1.
11. Alexander Albon, Thailand, Scuderia Toro Rosso Honda, 50, +1 lap.
12. Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Ferrari, 50, +1 lap.
13. Kevin Magnussen, Denmark, Haas Ferrari, 50, +1 lap.
14. Nico Hulkenberg, Germany, Renault, 50, +1 lap.
15. George Russell, Britain, Williams Mercedes, 49, +2 laps.
16. Robert Kubica, Poland, Williams Mercedes, 49, +2 laps.
17. Pierre Gasly, France, Red Bull Honda, 38, DNF.
18. Romain Grosjean, France, Haas Ferrari, 38, DNF.
19. Daniil Kvyat, Russia, Scuderia Toro Rosso Honda, 33, DNF.
20. Daniel Ricciardo, Australia, Renault, 31, DNF.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.