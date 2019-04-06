XFINITY
ALSCO 300
At Bristol Motor Speedway
Bristol, Tenn.
Lap length: 0.53 miles
(Starting position in parentheses)
1. (8) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 300 laps; 2. (2) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 300; 3. (1) Cole Custer, Ford, 300; 4. (3) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 300; 5. (10) John Hunter Nemechek, Chevrolet, 300.
6. (4) Austin Cindric, Ford, 300; 7. (11) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 300; 8. (9) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 300; 9. (7) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet, 300; 10. (5) Harrison Burton, Toyota, 300.
11. (16) Zane Smith, Chevrolet, 300; 12. (14) Ryan Sieg, Chevrolet, 299; 13. (15) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 299; 14. (13) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 298; 15. (19) Gray Gaulding, Chevrolet, 297.
16. (21) Ray Black II, Chevrolet, 296; 17. (20) Timmy Hill, Toyota, 294; 18. (23) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, 294; 19. (25) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, 293; 20. (18) Chad Finchum, Toyota, 292.
21. (31) Matt Mills, Chevrolet, 292; 22. (26) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 292; 23. (22) Brandon Brown, Chevrolet, 291; 24. (30) Vinnie Miller, Chevrolet, 291; 25. (32) David Starr, Chevrolet, 289.
26. (28) Tommy Joe Martins, Toyota, 288; 27. (27) Joey Gase, Toyota, 286; 28. (24) Kyle Weatherman, Chevrolet, 284; 29. (34) Mike Harmon, Chevrolet, 272; 30. (6) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, accident, 227.
31. (17) Alex Labbe, Chevrolet, rear gear, 193; 32. (36) Stephen Leicht, Chevrolet, radiator, 190; 33. (12) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, accident, 41; 34. (37) Jeff Green, Chevrolet, accident, 40; 35. (33) Morgan Shepherd, Chevrolet, water pump, 13.
36. (29) Josh Bilicki, Chevrolet, ignition, 12; 37. (35) John Jackson, Toyota, suspension, 9.
Race Statistics
Average Speed of Race Winner: 91.328 mph.
Time of Race: 1 hour, 45 minutes, 3 seconds.
Margin of Victory: 0.906 seconds.
Caution Flags: 4 for 40 laps.
Lead Changes: 11 among 5 drivers.
Lap Leaders: C. Custer 1-25; T. Reddick 26-84; J. Allgaier 85-90; T. Reddick 91; J. Allgaier 92-171; T. Reddick 172; J. Allgaier 173-202; C. Bell 203; J. Allgaier 204-225; C. Bell 226-263; B. Jones 264-282; C. Bell 283-300.
Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): Justin Allgaier 4 times for 138 laps; Tyler Reddick 3 times for 61 laps; Christopher Bell 3 times for 57 laps; Cole Custer 1 time for 25 laps; Brandon Jones 1 time for 19 laps.
