Kyle Busch passed Brad Keselowski with 38 laps to go and held off hard-charging Kevin Harvick to win the NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Richmond Raceway on Saturday night.
Busch won for the 50th time in his career, the sixth time on the 0.75-mile oval and for the first time here in the fall. And he did it from the back after making a pre-race adjustment to his car.
"To start dead last, come up through the field and win this thing? That's right Rowdy Nation. All for you, baby," Busch said after climbing from his car. "I finally won a fall race here at Richmond."
Harvick closed a gap of more than 1.5 seconds over the final few laps, but was not able to deprive Busch of tying him with a season-best seven wins this season.
Martin Truex Jr., who swept the first two stages before a penalty forced him to play catch up, rallied for third, followed by Chase Elliott and Aric Almirola.
"The problem is when you get back there, to pass those guys, you've got to really use up your tires," Truex said. "We did really good for only having one caution thrown in there. It went well. We needed more cautions so we could pit for tires. What a hot-rod we had tonight. ... They rebounded well from the pit road mishap."
It was the first time all season that the three drivers who have dominated all season claimed the top three spots in a race.
Busch and rival Brad Keselowski, seeking his fourth consecutive victory in the series, battled for the lead for much of the last 100-plus laps. Keselowski grabbed to top spot on lap 343, but Busch took it back 20 laps later before Keselowski faded, eventually finishing ninth, and Harvick picked up the chase.
"I thought he used a little more when he was racing with Keselowski there, and he drove off a little bit and I started driving him baack down at the end," Harvick said.
Busch and Keselowski have already clinched spots in the next round of the playoff, and Truex joined them by winning the first two stages.
The race unfolded much like the spring race in April when Joey Logano swept the first two stages, each run without an on-track caution.
This time, it was Truex who completed the sweep, but then his team burned him on pit road. During the caution after the second stage, Truex's team was penalized for an uncontrolled tire, dropping him to 19th place. After leading 159 laps, he had to play catch up.
Like Logano, who wound up fourth in the spring, Truex never quite caught up, finishing 5.8 seconds off the lead.
The night was not as eventful as local favorite Denny Hamlin had hoped.
Hamlin, who grew up about 20 miles from the track, started the night 16th in the playoff standings and with hopes of winning stage points and a top finish. He got spun by Ricky Stenhouse Jr. about halfway through the opening stage, had to pit under a green flag but scrambled all the way back to ninth before the stage was completed.
He didn't make it in the top 10 on the second stage, and then tried to reprise his fresh tire surge by pitting under green with about 75 laps to go. But while he was on pit road under a green flag, Matt Kenseth made contact with Jeffrey Earnhardt, who spun into the wall and brought out a caution, putting Hamlin a lap down. The Chesterfield native finished 16th.
Note
Ryan Newman will drive full-time for Roush-Fenway Racing in the No. 6 Ford next season in NASCAR's Cup series.
The team announced the move Saturday at Richmond Raceway, hours before the second race of the playoffs.
Newman has driven the No. 31 for Richard Childress Racing since 2014, but did not make the playoffs as one of the top 16 teams for the second time in three years. He announced earlier this year he would leave the team at the end of the season.
"I'm at a position where I've never wanted to stop, I've never wanted to quit, never wanted to retire, and I want to win a championship," Newman said.
Newman has won 18 races in his career, including eight in the 2003 season. He finished second to Kevin Harvick in the 2014 championship race.
Newman praised owner Jack Roush's history as a car owner, and said one of the ideas that attracted him to the organization was "it's an opportunity for me to help them grow their program from where they have been and hopefully to where we all want to be, and I think that we have both an equal opportunity of doing that."
Trevor Bayne drove the No. 6 from 2015-17, and split time this season with Matt Kenseth, the 2003 Cup series champion. Kenseth, who won his championship with owner Roush one year before Roush driver Kurt Busch gave him two in a row, retired after last season, but came back to help the struggling team.
Bayne has never finished better than 22nd in the standings for Roush, who also fields a team with Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
