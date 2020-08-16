Auto racing: Another Andretti wins pole for Indy 500

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Marco Andretti has won the pole for the Indianapolis 500 in a lightning-fast first step toward snapping the infamous "Andretti Curse" at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Andretti logged a four-lap average of 231.068 mph in Sunday qualifying, and an Andretti now will lead the field to green for the first time in 33 years. Mario Andretti won his third and final pole for the Indy 500 in 1987, when grandson Marco was an infant.

As his grandson surveyed the conditions before Sunday qualifying, noting the wind had picked up from a day earlier when Marco Andretti was the fastest in the field, he remembered advice Mario Andretti has long shared with the racing family.

"He said, 'The wind will scare you, but it will never crash you,'" Marco Andretti said, tears in his eyes and his hands appearing to briefly shake.

The third-generation driver was greeted by his Andretti Autosport teammates, then shared a strong embrace with his father, Michael, the team owner. Mario Andretti scored the only Indy 500 win for the family in 1969; Michael Andretti fell short in 16 tries and the Aug. 23 race will be Marco Andretti's 15th attempt.

"Fantastic. It was unbelievable," Michael Andretti said. "He didn't take his foot off the gas."