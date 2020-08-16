Auto racing: Another Andretti wins pole for Indy 500

Marco Andretti has won the pole for the Indianapolis 500 in a lightning-fast first step toward snapping the infamous "Andretti Curse" at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Andretti logged a four-lap average of 231.068 mph in Sunday qualifying, and an Andretti now will lead the field to green for the first time in 33 years. Mario Andretti won his third and final pole for the Indy 500 in 1987, when grandson Marco was an infant.
As his grandson surveyed the conditions before Sunday qualifying, noting the wind had picked up from a day earlier when Marco Andretti was the fastest in the field, he remembered advice Mario Andretti has long shared with the racing family.
"He said, 'The wind will scare you, but it will never crash you,'" Marco Andretti said, tears in his eyes and his hands appearing to briefly shake.
The third-generation driver was greeted by his Andretti Autosport teammates, then shared a strong embrace with his father, Michael, the team owner. Mario Andretti scored the only Indy 500 win for the family in 1969; Michael Andretti fell short in 16 tries and the Aug. 23 race will be Marco Andretti's 15th attempt.
"Fantastic. It was unbelievable," Michael Andretti said. "He didn't take his foot off the gas."
Andretti Autosport had claimed four positions in Sunday's fast nine shootout that sets the first three rows for the Indy 500. But teammates James Hinchcliffe, Alexander Rossi and Ryan Hunter-Reay didn't have the same speed they did Saturday, and Michael Andretti feared his team would be shut out from the front row.
Scott Dixon posted a four-lap average of 231.051 mph to take over the top spot and held it until Marco Andretti went out last. His first two laps were blistering and he said he really began to feel the wind on the second lap. Andretti held it open and powered through for a momentous achievement for the Andretti family.
"An Andretti on the pole at Indianapolis — too bad we couldn't hear the crowd explode," teammate Hunter-Reay said. The 104th Indy 500 will be the first in race history without spectators as the coronavirus pandemic forced new track owner Roger Penske to close the gates to the public.
NASCAR: Sheldon Creed won the Truck Series race on the road course at Daytona International Speedway on Sunday, holding off GMS Racing teammate Brett Moffitt following a late restart.
It was Creed's second victory of the season — both coming in the last five weeks. This one helped Creed bounce back from consecutive poor showings, a 26th-place finish in Kansas and a 30th in Michigan.
The 22-year-old Creed passed 44-year-old veteran Matt Crafton with 10 laps remaining, out-braking him as they entered the "bus stop" on the backstretch. Creed looked like he would cruise from there, but two late cautions forced him to work for the win.
Raphael Lessard was a career-best third, followed by Crafton and Austin Hill.
• Austin Cindric won the NASCAR Xfinity Series race on the road course at Daytona on Saturday night, his fifth victory in the last six events.
Cindric looked like the guy to beat early but had to escape a crazy restart late to stay in contention. He passed leader Brandon Jones shortly after taking the green flag with five laps to go on the 14-turn, 3.61-mile layout and did what he's done often in the last months and a half — take the checkered flag.
It was Cindric's second win in two weeks on a road course. He won at Road America in Wisconsin last week.
FORMULA ONE: Lewis Hamilton earned his 88th career victory, winning the Spain Grand Prix. The six-time world champion is now within three of Michael Schumacher's Formula One record of 91 wins.
Hamilton beat Max Verstappen by 24 seconds to extend his championship lead over him to 37 points - 132 to 95 - after six races.
It was Hamilton's fourth win of the coronavirus-shortened campaign.
