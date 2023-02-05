Ally Financial has expanded its growing portfolio as a top NASCAR sponsor with a deal to become the official bank of the stock car series and NASCAR-owned race tracks.

The multiyear deal was announced Sunday ahead of NASCAR’s exhibition extravaganza at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum and led to the creation of the “Ally Pre-Race Tailgate” that debuted ahead of the Busch Light Clash.

Ally also will be the presenting sponsor of NASCAR’s Drive for Diversity Awards beginning in 2024. It said it will use that platform to celebrate “the stories, community, and work being done across the cultural landscape of racing” and work with NASCAR on initiatives to welcome a diverse audience.

Ally entered NASCAR as the main sponsor of the No. 48 Chevrolet for the final two years of Jimmie Johnson’s full-time career, stayed on the car after Johnson retired in 2020 and has been supportive of replacement Alex Bowman.

Ally has also sponsored NASCAR’s return of Cup racing to Nashville.