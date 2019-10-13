JAPANESE GRAND PRIX

At Track Suzuka International Racing Course

Suzuka, Japan

Lap length: 3.61 miles

1. Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes, 52 laps, 1:21:46.755, 25 points.

2. Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, 52, +13.343 seconds behind, 18.

3. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, 52, +13.858, 16.

4. Alexander Albon, Red Bull Racing Honda, 52, +59.537, 12.

5. Carlos Sainz, McLaren Renault, 52, +69.101, 10.

6. Daniel Ricciardo, Renault, 51, +1 lap, 8.

7. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 51, +1 lap, 6.

8. Pierre Gasly, Scuderia Toro Rosso Honda, 51, +1 lap, 4.

9. Sergio Perez, Racing Point BWT Mercedes, 51, +1 lap, 2.

10. Nico Hulkenberg, Renault, 51, +1 lap, 1.

11. Lance Stroll, Racing Point BWT Mercedes, 51, +1 lap.

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

12. Daniil Kvyat, Scuderia Toro Rosso Honda, 51, +1 lap.

13. Lando Norris, McLaren Renault, 51, +1 lap.

14. Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing Ferrari, 51, +1 lap.

15. Romain Grosjean, Haas Ferrari, 51, +1 lap.

16. Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing Ferrari, 51, +1 lap.

17. Kevin Magnussen, Haas Ferrari, 51, +1 lap.

18. George Russell, Williams Mercedes, 50, +2 laps.

19. Robert Kubica, Williams Mercedes, 50, +2 laps.<

Not classified

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing Honda, 14, did not finish.<

Driver Standings

1. Lewis Hamilton, 338; 2. Valtteri Bottas, 274; 3. Charles Leclerc, 221; 4. Max Verstappen, 212; 5. Sebastian Vettel, 212; 6. Carlos Sainz Jr., 76; 7. Pierre Gasly, 73; 8. Alexander Albon, 64; 9. Daniel Ricciardo, 42; 10. Nico Hulkenberg, 35; 11. Sergio Perez, 35; 12. Lando Norris, 35; 13. Daniil Kvyat, 33; 14. Kimi Raikkonen, 31; 15. Kevin Magnussen, 20; 16. Lance Stroll, 19; 17. Romain Grosjean, 8; 18. Antonio Giovinazzi, 4; 19. Robert Kubica, 1.

Constructor Standings

1. Mercedes, 612; 2. Ferrari, 433; 3. Red Bull Racing Honda, 323; 4. McLaren Renault, 111; 5. Renault, 77; 6. Scuderia Toro Rosso Honda, 59; 7. Racing Point BWT Mercedes, 54; 8. Alfa Romeo Racing Ferrari, 35; 9. Haas Ferrari, 28; 10. Williams Mercedes, 1

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments