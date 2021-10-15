Authorities identify man killed in I-94 crash as Milwaukee doctor

KENOSHA — A man killed this week when the SUV he was driving crashed into the back of a semi at Interstate 94, north of Highway 50 was identified Thursday by the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department.

Dr. Mirza Ahmad, 35, of Milwaukee, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident by Kenosha County Medical Examiner officials. A passenger in the vehicle, a 27-year-old Milwaukee woman, remained hospitalized as of late Thursday. She had been airlifted via Flight For Life helicopter to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa. Neither her name nor condition was released. Authorities said the woman was a passenger in the front seat of the SUV and had “significant injuries” at the time of the crash.

The crash occurred at 7:52 p.m. Tuesday when the Volvo XC40, driven by Ahmad, struck the stalled semi in the 7100 block of Interstate 94, according to the Sheriff’s Department. Authorities had been called to respond to the semi that broke down in a northbound traffic lane on the interstate. The Volvo then drove into the back of the semi. The semi’s driver was not injured.

Authorities said the semi had possibly struck debris in the road, which caused the braking system to fail and the tires to lock up before it stalled. The fatal crash remained under investigation as of Friday.

