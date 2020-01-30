Australin Open: Djokovic finds a way past Federer

He's never handed an opponent a walkover across more than 400 Grand Slam matches, never retired from any of his more than 1,500 career tour-level matches.

"I don't think I would have gone on court if I had no chance to win," Federer said. "We saw I was still able to make a match out of it."

Indeed, Federer appeared to be managing just fine at the outset.

And, oh, did this match set out well, in terms of the atmosphere, in terms of the tension, in terms of the tennis.

The proceedings began with a jolt of a 14-point game as a fugue of "Let's go, Roger!" and "No-le! No-le!" provided the soundtrack, prompting chair umpire Nico Helwerth to passively aggressively admonish spectators: "Please. Thank you."

There was an exchange of 17 strokes. Another of 15. There were two break points for Djokovic, nullified with the help of formidable serves. Federer took the game with three aces, three other clean winners and then broke to go up 2-0 on his way to 4-1.

Soon it was nearly 5-1 in Federer's favor. Close doesn't count, though.