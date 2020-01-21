Australian Open: Sharapova's future appears dim after loss

She played a total of 15 matches last season, going 8-7. After a promising run to the fourth round in Melbourne a year ago, including a victory over reigning champion Caroline Wozniacki that was her most recent win against a top-20 opponent, Sharapova went 5-6 the rest of 2019.

“It’s tough to say I’m on the right track right now, 45 minutes after the match,” she said Tuesday. “But, I mean, there is no way to get out of it except to keep believing in yourself, because if you do do all the right things and you don’t believe in yourself, then that’s probably a bad formula.”

Against the 19th-seeded Vekic, who’s never been past the second round at the Australian Open, Sharapova appeared to be righting herself at the outset of the second set, grabbing a 4-1 lead, before ceding the final five games.

“She’s still hitting it as hard as I can remember,” Vekic said.

Perhaps. But Sharapova was not putting the ball where she wanted, especially on her forehand side, which produced 18 miscues alone — more than Vekic’s full unforced error total of 17.

“She had some amazing results in her career. You know, her work ethic is pretty amazing. I saw her training in the offseason and she’s really working hard,” said Vekic, who practiced with Sharapova before the start of the season. “So I think her results will come.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0