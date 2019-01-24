MELBOURNE, Australia — Rafael Nadal is set to play in his fifth Australian Open final after trouncing Greek rising star Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-2, 6-4, 6-0.
The Spaniard needed just an hour and 46 minutes to dismantle the 20-year-old, who had been the youngest man to reach a Grand Slam semifinal since Novak Djokovic in 2007 and defeated Roger Federer on his way.
“It has been a great match, great tournament,” Nadal said in a post-match interview. “I think I played very well every day.”
The second seed also spoke kindly of his vanquished opponent, saying, “he has everything to become a multi-Grand Slam champion.”
Nadal will face either world No. 1 Djokovic or 28th seed Lucas Pouille in the final, as he seeks an 18th major trophy.
If he wins, he would be the first man in the Open era to have won all four Grand Slams at least twice.
Nadal stunned the 14th seed in the first set, breaking him early and sending a series of blistering forehands past him.
Tsitsipas elevated his game in the second set, firing 13 winners to the Spaniard’s 10, but unforced errors cost him and Nadal broke him again to lead 5-4 before serving out the set.
Tsitsipas appeared to crumble in the final set, his serve deserted him and he had no answers to Nadal’s powerful ground strokes, losing all of his service games.
“I really can’t think of something positive from that match,” Tsitsipas said. “It felt like a different dimension of tennis completely.”
Earlier on Thursday, Naomi Osaka set up a women’s final with Petra Kvitova, after fighting off a challenge from Karolina Pliskova 6-2, 4-6, 6-4.
It is the second consecutive final at a major for the 21-year-old, after she first shot to the world’s attention by defeating Serena Williams at the final of the U.S. Open last year.
The fourth seed said she was expecting Pliskova’s fight-back in the second set “because I played her so many times and honestly she beat me more than I beat her so I was expecting a really hard battle.
“So I just told myself to regroup in the third set, and no matter what just try as hard as I can and I managed to win.”
The Czech seventh seed seemed sluggish in the first set, with less of the spark that saw her beat Williams in Wednesday’s quarterfinal, allowing a big-hitting Osaka to run away with it.
Though Pliskova came back with more aggression in the second set, she could not match Osaka’s power overall.
The Japanese star fired 15 aces past her opponent to just three from Pliskova and 56 winners to the Czech’s 20.
Osaka’s final ace to clinch the match was initially called out, but a Hawkeye review showed that it was in fact in.
Osaka meets another Czech, eighth seed Kvitova in the final — whoever wins that battle will also seize the No. 1 ranking from Simona Halep.
Kvitova stormed into the final by defeating unseeded American Danielle Collins in straight sets 7-6 (7-2), 6-0 to reached her first final at a Grand Slam since she won Wimbledon in 2014.
