AUSTRALIAN OPEN

At Melbourne Park (seedings in parentheses)

WOMEN'S SINGLES

Final

Naomi Osaka (4), Japan, def. Petra Kvitova (8), Czech Republic, 7-6 (2), 5-7, 6-4.

