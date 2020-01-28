Australian Open: Federer saves 7 match points, will face Djokovic next WEDS

MELBOURNE, Australia — Roger Federer was not going to go gently, of course, no matter how daunting the number of match points — his opponent accumulated seven! — no matter how achy his 38-year-old legs, no matter how slow his serves, no matter how off-target his groundstrokes.

Federer still plays for the love of these stages and circumstances. Still yearns for more trophies, too. Down to his very last gasp, time and again, against someone a decade younger, 100th-ranked Tennys Sandgren of the United States, Federer somehow pulled off a memorable comeback to reach the Australian Open semifinals for the 15th time.

Despite all sorts of signs he was not quite himself for much of the match, Federer beat the biceps-baring, hard-hitting, court-covering Sandgren 6-3, 2-6, 2-6, 7-6 (8), 6-3 on Tuesday in a rollicking quarterfinal that appeared to be over long before it truly was.

"For the most time there, I thought that was it. Of course, there's little sparkles where maybe not. Then you're like, 'No, it IS over,'" said Federer, who only once before had won after facing as many as seven match points, equaling his personal best from all the way back in 2003. "Only maybe when I won that fourth set did I really think that, maybe, this whole thing could turn around."