MELBOURNE, Australia — Novak Djokovic needed just an hour and 23 minutes to outclass Lucas Pouille in straight sets 6-0, 6-2, 6-2 on Friday and set up an Australian Open final with his greatest rival, Rafael Nadal.
The Serbian world No. 1 said the match was “definitely one of the best matches I ever had on this court.”
“Everything worked out the way I imagined it before the match and even more so,” he said in a post-match interview on Melbourne Park’s Rod Laver Arena. “Tough one for Lucas but he had a great tournament.”
Asked whether he believed he would return to play in a final this time last year, when he lost in the fourth round and was suffering from an elbow injury, he said “Yes.”
“But at the same time it was highly unlikely 12 months ago that I would be where I am today a year later. I always have plenty of belief in myself and I think that the self-belief is something that always prevails.”
The 31-year-old dominated from the start, shutting out the Frenchman in the first set, in which Djokovic committed just one unforced error and had a first serve percentage of 90.
Pouille, ranked 31st in the world, managed to get on the scoreboard in the second set, but he could not match Djokovic’s precision returns and vicious forehands.
By the third set Djokovic was racing towards the finishing line, moving to 3-1 over a dispirited Pouille and eventually breaking again with a return that Pouille sent into the net.
By the end of the match, Djokovic had committed just five unforced errors and hit 24 winners.
Though Friday’s result looked bad for 24-year-old Pouille, who slipped from 10 to 32 in the world rankings last year, he didn’t play badly and it was the first time he had reached the semifinal of a Grand Slam.
“He just played amazing. He was too good today,” Pouille said.
“I didn’t have time to put a strategy in the match. The strategy was to be aggressive, try to be the one who’s leading the point. But when he’s playing that far from the baseline, 10 centimeters from the baseline all the time, it’s tough to do it.”
But he also said he was “very happy” with his performance overall at the tournament and that “it was the best start possible” to the season.
Both Djokovic and world No. 2 Nadal will be chasing records in Sunday’s final.
Djokovic is aiming for a seventh Australian Open title after winning all his previous six finals, and Nadal is seeking to become the first man in the Open era to win each major at least twice.
Should Nadal win, he will also be just two Grand Slam titles short of Roger Federer’s record of 20.
Djokovic leads Nadal 27-25 in their head-to-head, with both men winning a match last year. Djokovic prevailed in their Wimbledon semifinal, while Nadal won in Rome.
The pair last met in Melbourne in the final of 2012, when they played a grueling five-hour-and-53-minute match in which Djokovic eventually prevailed.
“He’s my biggest rival in my career,” Djokovic told reporters. “I’ve played so many matches against him, epic matches on this court. Of course the one that stands out was the finals of six hours almost in 2012. Hopefully we don’t go that long this time.”
He said Nadal had played “impressively well throughout the entire tournament.”
“He looked as good as ever on the hard court throughout these weeks. I haven’t played bad myself (in the) last couple (of) matches.
“I think that this finals comes at the right time for both of us. I’m sure we’re going to have a blast on court.”
