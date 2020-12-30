Austin & Taylor

COVID-19. We had full intentions of getting married in Cancun, Mexico, in April 2021. However, COVID had another idea and threw a big wrench in our plans. With all the uncertainty that the pandemic brought our way, international travel was causing us too much anxiety. We decided to throw our destination wedding plans and get married as soon as possible (before COVID had a chance to get to work, and before the weather would change). We wanted to make sure we could get married outside to ensure the safety of everyone. We threw our original wedding plans out the door and planned a wedding in just five weeks (a very crazy and busy five weeks, but so worth it). We gave our guests so little notice so we were so fortunate the majority of them could still attend.