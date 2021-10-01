Austin N Longo
Related to this story
Most Popular
A criminal complaint filed Friday alleges that a mother has been trying, thus far successfully, to hide her 14-year-old son from being arrested after he was accused of shooting and killing a Racine teen on Sept. 3.
'On my dead cousin, I'm killing you' | Caledonia man accused of assaulting, threatening woman in Racine
A Caledonia man has been accused of assaulting a woman and threatening to kill her multiple times
The rider was not wearing a helmet.
RACINE — A Racine woman allegedly beat her child with a spoon, and reportedly said "I feel like I shouldn't have them."
The odd Wednesday afternoon incident allegedly involved a young man getting out of his car, approaching a vehicle being driven by an 84-year-old woman and climbing on.
RACINE — Hours after an estate sale at the Racine Masonic Center started Friday, it was halted.
Deshawn Ellison, now 19, was found guilty late Thursday of first-degree intentional homicide with use of a dangerous weapon for the May 22, 2019 shooting death of Jose Angel Padilla, who was 19 years old at the time of his death.
HOVDE Properties, of Madison, is once again moving forward with the proposed redevelopment of Lake Avenue property.
Racine teenager takes plea deal, won't go to trial for attempted homicide following Halloween shooting
One of three suspects arrested following a shooting on Halloween 2020 pleaded no contest to reduced charges on Tuesday.
RAYMOND — A home's deck that started on fire around midnight between Monday and Tuesday on Highway K ended up with the one-story house becoming fully engulfed and a total loss, the Racine County Sheriff's Office reported.