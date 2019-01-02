1219-JEFFER-MUG.jpg

Austin M. Jeffer, 24, 4000 block of Erie Street, Racine, possession of tetrahydrocannabinols (THC), disorderly conduct.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments