Auditions for the “Disney’s The Little Mermaid” at RTG set

RACINE — Auditions for the Racine Theatre Guild’s production of “Disney’s The Little Mermaid” will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, and from 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, at RTG, 2519 Northwestern Ave.

Dive under the sea with Ariel, a young mermaid, who falls in love with a human prince, Eric. She longs to leave her ocean home below and live in the world above. Although her father, King Triton, forbids her from journeying onto land, she makes a deal with the evil sea witch Ursula and sells her voice for a pair of legs. With the help of her sea creature friends, Scuttle the seagull, Flounder the fish and Sebastian the crab, Ariel fights for Eric and her place in the world.

Roles are available adults and children ages 10 and above. More information about role requirements can be found at racinetheatre.org/audition.

Those interested in auditioning must sign up for an hour time slot by calling RTG at 262-633-4218 or emailing boxoffice@racinetheatre.org. They will need to bring sheet music and sing a prepared song. An accompanist will be provided. Then, they will be shown choreography and perform a dance audition.