Attorneys argue on use-of-force experts in Rittenhouse case

Binger argued Monday that the jury doesn't need testimony from use-of-force experts on either side to decide whether Rittenhouse's actions on Aug. 25 were reasonable. Jurors can watch video from that night, hear from witnesses and attorneys and "draw their own conclusions," Binger said.

Rittenhouse attorney Mark Richards pushed back, arguing that the experts could aid in the jurors' understanding. And he said there likely would be several points of contention over what video shows.

Other motions remain for Schroeder to decide before trial. One, from prosecutors, asks Schroeder to forbid defense attorneys from describing the three white men Rittenhouse shot as rioters, looters or arsonists. Binger argues there's no proof any of the three were engaged in such activities the night they were shot.

Prosecutors also want Schroeder to block any reference to Rosenbaum's and Huber's criminal records.

They are also seeking to stop the defense from introducing any evidence that police offered water to Rittenhouse and other armed citizens, or that they said, "We appreciate you guys, we really do," to them. They also want to block testimony about one officer's innocuous interactions with Rittenhouse that night.