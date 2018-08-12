The attorney for the family of the University of Maryland offensive lineman who died after a strenuous offseason workout is calling for Terrapins football coach DJ Durkin to be fired, citing the abusive culture of the program and the team’s failure to properly react after Jordan McNair fell ill on the practice field.
The 19-year-old McNair was hospitalized May 29 and died June 13. McNair family attorney Billy Murphy Jr. said Sunday he’s seen the preliminary death certificate and has concluded, “This is an obvious heatstroke case.”
Durkin was placed on administrative leave Saturday in the wake of reports that he and his staff verbally abused and humiliated players since his arrival in College Park, Maryland, two years ago.
“Coach Durkin should be fired immediately,” Murphy said. “His conduct and the conduct of the coaches was reprehensible. They were not prepared ... to deal with a heatstroke incident.”
Murphy also contended the climate of the program was all wrong, and cannot be corrected unless Durkin is no longer part of it.
Durkin “fostered a horrible culture,” Murphy said, that included “physical and verbal” abuse of players.
“And the third reason he ought to be fired is: How are you going to have a viable football program as long as it is possible for him to become the coach again?” Murphy said.
Tennis
Rafael Nadal dropped out of the Western & Southern Open on Sunday night, scuttling a reunion of the “Big Four.”
Nadal withdrew a few hours after he won his fifth title of the year in Toronto, beating Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-2, 7-6 (4). Instead of playing more grueling matches in Cincinnati, he’ll take a week to get some rest and get ready for the U.S. Open.
“No other reason than personally taking care of my body and trying to keep as healthy as I feel now,” Nadal said in a statement.
And so the “Big Four” reunion will have to wait for at least a few more weeks. Nadal, Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray haven’t played in the same tournament in more than a year. With Nadal’s withdrawal, Federer becomes the top player in the men’s bracket in Cincinnati.
- Top-ranked Simona Halep outlasted third-ranked Sloane Stephens 7-6 (6), 3-6, 6-4 to win her second Rogers Cup title at Montreal.
The 26-year-old Romanian star also won the hard-court event that rotates between Toronto and Montreal in 2016 in Montreal.
In a rematch of Halep’s French Open final victory, she overcame Stephens in the match that had 15 service breaks. Halep has won her last six meetings with the 25-year-old American. Stephens, preparing for her U.S. Open title defense, is 0-8 against No. 1-ranked players.
Soccer
Timothy Weah, the son of former Paris Saint-Germain player and current Liberian President George Weah, scored his first Ligue 1 goal for Paris Saint-Germain during a match against Caen at Paris.
The 18-year-old Weah, who also plays for the U.S. national team, took advantage of a mistake by Caen goalkeeper Brice Samba to score in the 89th minute of a 3-0 victory.
Weah raced for a ball that Samba failed to clear quickly enough and tapped it into the net with his left foot.
George Weah was a superstar for Paris Saint-Germain and A.C. Milan in the 1990s, and in 1995 he became the first and still the only African-born player to win FIFA’s world player of the year award and France’s Ballon d’Or. George Weah was elected president of Liberia last December.
Cycling
Italian cyclist Matteo Trentin sprinted to gold in the men’s road race at the European Championships at Glasgow, Scotland as three-time world champion Peter Sagan quit with 84 kilometers (52 miles) left.
Spearheading a leading group of five, Italian teammate Davide Cimolai set up Trentin perfectly to beat Dutch rider Mathieu van der Poel and Belgium’s Wout van Aert on the final meters. Spain’s Jesus Herrada Lopez finished fourth.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.