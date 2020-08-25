 Skip to main content
Attend Zoo Debut in person or virtually
Attend Zoo Debut in person or virtually

From the Things to do in and around Racine County series
RACINE — The Racine Zoo's annual Zoo Debut fundraiser will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, at the Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St.

People can also attend the event virtually as it will be livestreamed on the Racine Zoo website, racinezoo.org.

This themed charity fundraising gala features an open bar, appetizers, live music by J. Ryan Trio, live and silent auctions, special guests and a Zoo Debut Show.

Tickets cost $125 for the VIP Live Studio Audience. A Zoo Debut to Go ticket for $75 includes experiencing the event virtually and includes a swag bag. There is no fee for a virtual viewer who can watch the livestream and participate in the auctions. Reservations are required by noon Sept. 4 for the VIP Live Studio Audience ticket; by noon Sept. 11 for the Zoo Debut to Go ticket, and by 3 p.m. Sept. 12 as a virtual viewer. Go to zoo website for tickets.

Racine Zoo fundraisers benefit the animals and programs of the Racine Zoo.

