At The Plate 8-29
TEAMS: Pittsburgh Pirates at Milwaukee Brewers

WHEN: 6:10 p.m. Saturday

WHERE: Miller Park, Milwaukee

TELEVISION: Fox Sports Wisconsin

RADIO: WTMJ (AM 620)

PITCHERS: Pittsburgh RHP JT Brubaker vs. Milwaukee LHP Brett Anderson

