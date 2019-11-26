At least 18 killed, more than 600 injured in earthquakes

BELGRADE, Serbia — At least 18 people, including three children, were killed and more than 600 others injured in earthquakes that struck a densely populated part of the Albanian coast on Tuesday, TV Klan reported, citing the Defense Ministry.

There were 12 confirmed deaths in the port city of Durres, where several buildings collapsed, among them an 18-floor skyscraper and two hotels.

Five bodies have been recovered so far in the smaller town of Thumana, just to the north of Durres. One person was killed in Kurbin after jumping from a high balcony in panic.

Rescue teams pulled 43 survivors from the rubble in the area, some of them children, Klan reported. Injuries have been reported as far away as Shkodra, near the border with Montenegro.

“The powerful earthquake which hit has caused serious consequences, and unfortunately we have lost lives,” Prime Minister Edi Rama said.

“All structures of the state were put in place from the very first moments after the earthquake … and are working intensely to save every possible life in Durres and Thumana,” Rama tweeted.