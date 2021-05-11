At least four Wisconsin Republicans to vote to remove Liz Cheney from House leadership

Wednesday’s expected vote to remove Cheney comes after Republicans failed in the first attempt to do so in February, after her impeachment vote.

Steil — whose district includes all of Racine and Kenosha counties — supports removing Cheney from House leadership, but underscored the need for Republicans to re-focus on combatting Biden.

“I support electing a new Conference Chair in the House, but the real issue is the damage President Biden’s policies are doing to our country and our workforce,” Steil said in a statement. “We need to stop Biden and Pelosi’s inefficient, runaway spending in Washington which is failing to get workers back to work and is clobbering families with higher prices from food, to gas, to lumber.”

Grothman, who voted to oust Cheney from her leadership post in February, said he blames her for distracting Republicans. “(W)e are one more time having a discussion about Liz Cheney instead of what we’re going to do at the border,” he said. “We are losing the country right now and Liz Cheney keeps talking about other things.”

Gallagher, who voted to keep Cheney in her post during the first effort to remove her, will now vote against her.