At least four Wisconsin Republicans to vote to remove Liz Cheney from House leadership

At least four of five Wisconsin House Republicans say they plan to vote to remove U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney from her House leadership post when Republicans convene to oust her on Wednesday, as Cheney refuses to stop criticizing former President Donald Trump and as she remains committed to combating false claims pushed by Trump that Joe Biden did not win the 2020 election.
U.S. Reps. Bryan Steil, R-Janesville, Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, Glenn Grothman, R-Glenbeulah, and Mike Gallagher, R-Green Bay, said they planned to vote for her removal. Many of them cited concerns with Cheney’s ability to unify the Republican caucus and serve and serve as the top messenger for the House GOP as Republicans work to take back leadership in both chambers without addressing the election controversy.
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy set a Wednesday vote for removing Cheney from her Republican leadership post in the chamber, saying it was clear that he and his GOP colleagues “need to make a change.”
Cheney, R-Wyo., seems all but certain to be tossed from her No. 3 House GOP job after repeatedly challenging Trump’s false assertions pinning his November re-election defeat on widespread voting fraud.
She’s also criticized his role in inciting his supporters’ attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6 as Electoral College votes were being formally certified, and she was among just 10 Republicans to support the House’s vote to impeach him the following week.
Wednesday’s expected vote to remove Cheney comes after Republicans failed in the first attempt to do so in February, after her impeachment vote.
Steil — whose district includes all of Racine and Kenosha counties — supports removing Cheney from House leadership, but underscored the need for Republicans to re-focus on combatting Biden.
“I support electing a new Conference Chair in the House, but the real issue is the damage President Biden’s policies are doing to our country and our workforce,” Steil said in a statement. “We need to stop Biden and Pelosi’s inefficient, runaway spending in Washington which is failing to get workers back to work and is clobbering families with higher prices from food, to gas, to lumber.”
Grothman, who voted to oust Cheney from her leadership post in February, said he blames her for distracting Republicans. “(W)e are one more time having a discussion about Liz Cheney instead of what we’re going to do at the border,” he said. “We are losing the country right now and Liz Cheney keeps talking about other things.”
Gallagher, who voted to keep Cheney in her post during the first effort to remove her, will now vote against her.
Fitzgerald and Rep. Tom Tiffany, R-Minocqua, who didn’t respond to a request for comment, were the only two Wisconsin Republicans to object to certifying the electoral votes for Biden. All five of Wisconsin’s House Republicans stuck with their party in voting against Trump’s second impeachment following the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection.
U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., an early Trump critic who has embraced him over the past two years, seems likely to replace her, though McCarthy might delay that second vote.
A modest number of Republicans have spoken out in Cheney’s defense.
“Cancel culture is cancel culture, no matter how you look at it,” U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, told reporters Monday. “And unfortunately I think there are those that are trying to silence others in the party.”
Trump reiterated his support for Stefanik in a statement Monday. He cited her support from the National Rifle Association and the union representing border patrol agents, plus her efforts to help Republicans win House seats, adding, “She knows how to win, which is what we need!”
Cheney is a daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney and a product of the GOP’s conservative establishment. She has a more conservative voting record than Stefanik, according to ratings by conservative groups, but Cheney’s willingness to call out Trump has turned Republicans from all portions of the GOP spectrum against her.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.